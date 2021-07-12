SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founded in 1995, Excel Building Services ("Excel") is a national provider of janitorial and facility management services. With locations in California and New Jersey, Excel has the unique ability to service the entire United States through defined operational processes. Excel specializes in servicing distribution and logistics centers, multi-site retail locations, single and multi-tenant commercial office buildings, industrial and manufacturing facilities, healthcare, and many others. Jack Fabrique, President of Excel, was looking for a industry partner with more resources to enrich the Excel legacy and continue expansion across the country. "Teaming up with Bryson and The Facilities Group will deepen our resources to improve our customer's experience and allow our employees room for career growth," Fabrique stated.
The Facilities Group, consisting of six brands, now services more than 22,000 locations across the country. "We are excited to join forces with Excel and partner with the leadership team to improve The Facilities Group customer service experience and add a significant west-coast presence," stated Bryson Raver, Chief Executive Officer of The Facilities Group.
Adding Excel to The Facilities Group family, makes it the sixth completed transaction in the last seventeen months at The Facilities Group. Excel joins one of the fastest growing national providers of facilities maintenance and janitorial services in the United States, with additional acquisitions expected in 2021.
The Facilities Group – The Facilities Group partners with premier local, regional, and national facility maintenance providers, while maintaining brand legacy and driving high powered technology to provide the best-in-class service experience. For more information, please visit http://www.thefacilitiesgroup.com
Revolent Capital Solutions is a Tampa-based private investment enterprise founded and capitalized by entrepreneurs. We seek family and founder owned businesses looking for liquidity, while providing ownership opportunities for management teams and an ecosystem designed to foster organic and acquisitive growth. Revolent is distinct because we intentionally built our enterprise to be the catalyst for long-term advancement of companies and its stakeholders driven by our experience, capital, and professional network. We combine a long-term hold period, with a flexible approach to investing, tailored to meet the needs of both entrepreneurs and senior management teams. For more information, please visit http://www.revolentcapitalsolutions.com.
Media Contact
Dwight Tesoro, Revolent Capital Solutions, +1 (813) 421-2516, dtesoro@revolentcapitalsolutions.com
SOURCE Revolent Capital Solutions