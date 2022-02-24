SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Financial Services Network (The Network) is delighted to announce that Joel Gourdin has joined their team as the newly minted Vice President of Portfolio Consulting (PC) and Analytics. Gourdin joined the team from the Principal Financial Group, where he spent three years as Director of Portfolio Analytics.
This new position seeks to leverages the insight and resources of the Portfolio Consulting team to provide guidance to Network advisors on the topics of investment strategy, asset allocation, security selection, and portfolio risk—both how it behaves in the market and in context of client risk tolerance. Knowing the challenges of applying quantitative analysis, his mission is to make what is complex more understandable, which will enhance the investment experience of the end-client. "The most valuable asset to the modern day advisor is time," Gourdin said. "As the number of fintech options and quantitative tools that are available to professionals grows, outsourcing both portfolio thought and analytics makes sense for so many independent practices. I couldn't be more excited to join the Portfolio Consulting team at The Network at a time when demand for experienced portfolio guidance continues to grow."
"As Joel joins Tim and Chris as part of our leadership team, PC's services are far exceeding our expectations internally," Jeremy Olen, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer said. "We are confident that with Joel's assistance, we are going to be able to bring a new level of service externally to our Advisors, and that's an exciting thing."
The Financial Services Network is a group of professionals that provide services to financial professionals affiliated with LPL Financial (LPL) or Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG). Advisors who are affiliated with LPL Financial as an Investment Advisor Representative and a Registered Representative oversee $8.3B of advisory assets and $8.8B of brokerage assets through LPL. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG) is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) with over $6.7B in assets under management as of November 2021. Those advisors affiliated with SWAG and are registered representatives of LPL Financial and oversee $3.9B of brokerage assets at LPL. The Network supports advisors who affiliate with independent broker/dealer, LPL Financial, (for both brokerage and advisory business). The Network's hybrid RIA, SWAG, also supports advisors who manage a Fee Only/RIA Only business as well as those in need of a Hybrid RIA.
Portfolio Consulting is a service provided through The Network that provides customized portfolio research for advisors that are proprietary to each independent advisor's practice. The service includes customized model guidance, investment research and due diligence, monitoring, trading/rebalancing, tax harvesting, concentrated stock management, investment committee meetings, as well as trade logs, rationale and documentation modeled after an institutional investment process. The Portfolio Consulting team is currently providing services to select group of advisors with assets custodied at LPL Financial, Schwab, Fidelity, and TD Ameritrade.
The consultants of The Financial Services Network are registered representatives with, and securities are offered through, LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Fee-based investment advisory services may be offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG) or LPL Financial. SWAG and The Financial Services Network are separate entities from LPL Financial. Schwab, Fidelity, TD Ameritrade, SWAG and the Financial Services Network are not affiliated with LPL Financial.
Media Contact
The Financial Services Network, The Financial Services Network, 6504450475, jdolby@fsnweb.com
SOURCE The Financial Services Network