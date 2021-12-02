SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Financial Services Network is thrilled to announce that Tim Baumert has joined their Portfolio Consulting team as VP, of Portfolio Consulting (PC) services. Baumert has nearly three decades of experience as an investment officer with two pension funds – Oregon State, CalSTRS, and senior-level positions at firms such as BlackRock and State Street.
As PC continues to grow and expand their offerings, Baumert's multifaceted experience will elevate the investment team, as well as increase the caliber of support provided to advisors. "I'm amazed by how well everyone here is aligned with The Network's mission. Joining PC has been a collaborative process, which is perfect as I hold teamwork paramount," he said. "With my institutional background, I'm looking forward to working within a boutique firm focused on growth so I can directly see my impact."
"Tim is a highly accomplished financial services professional that will lead our team through our newly enhanced service offering," Jeremy Olen, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer said. "We're excited to leverage his extensive experience in portfolio management and business solutions to help boost productivity and better the investment experience for both our affiliated advisors and their clients."
The Financial Services Network (The Network) is a group of professionals that provide services to financial professionals affiliated with LPL Financial (LPL) or Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG). Advisors who are affiliated with LPL Financial as an Investment Advisor Representative and a Registered Representative oversee $9.2B of advisory assets and $9.3B of brokerage assets through LPL. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG) is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) with over $6.3B in assets under management as of November 2021. Those advisors affiliated with SWAG and are registered representatives of LPL Financial and oversee $4.2B of brokerage assets at LPL. The Network supports advisors who affiliate with independent broker/dealer, LPL Financial, (for both brokerage and advisory business). The Network's hybrid RIA, SWAG, also supports advisors who manage a Fee Only/RIA Only business as well as those in need of a Hybrid RIA.
Portfolio Consulting is a service provided through The Network that provides customized portfolio research for advisors that are proprietary to each independent advisor's practice. The service includes customized model guidance, investment research and due diligence, monitoring, trading/rebalancing, tax harvesting, concentrated stock management, investment committee meetings, as well as trade logs, rationale and documentation modeled after an institutional investment process. The Portfolio Consulting team is currently providing services to select group of advisors with assets custodied at LPL Financial, Schwab, Fidelity, and TD Ameritrade.
The consultants of The Financial Services Network are registered representatives with, and securities are offered through, LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Fee-based investment advisory services may be offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG) or LPL Financial. Neither SWAG nor The Financial Services Network are affiliated with LPL Financial. Schwab, Fidelity and TD Ameritrade are separate entities from LPL Financial.
Media Contact
Jessica Dolby, The Financial Services Network, 6504450475, jdolby@fsnweb.com
SOURCE The Financial Services Network