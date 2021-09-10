NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New York. Huge convention halls. Thousands of fashion brands. Paying exorbitant prices to exhibit. Impersonal, run-of-the-mill experiences. Until now, that's how most of the big fashion shows in New York have been. Until now. The second edition of FashionLAB Market is here. This boutique trade show event created by Spaniards Anna Giralt and Raquel Navalón, has established itself as one of the most interesting alternative fashion events taking place right after New York Fashion Week. The event, created in 2020 as a response to the cancellation of big shows like Coterie, has grown exponentially, both in the number of participating brands and in number of interested buyers attending.
Led by FashionLAB Agency, this new edition will be held from September 17 to 19 in an event's space in Chelsea. FashionLAB Market is a boutique trade show that offers an intimate and personalized experience and that was created with both attending buyers and participating brands in mind. The event will feature a multitude of novelties such as virtual catwalks, raffles for two unique experiences provided by Air Europa and Aire Ancient Baths, main sponsors of the event, as well as free rides for buyers. Every afternoon attendees will be able to enjoy a tasting of typical Spanish products offered by COVAP and cocktails, among others.
"It's very positive that buyers are coming back to New York," says Anna, co-founder of FashionLAB Agency and a established consultant in fashion business strategies in the US, "it's an indicator that New York is still the fashion capital of the United States and that the economy is recovering."
This is good news for the more than 26 European and local fashion brands that will be the main attraction of this event. Thanks to the careful work completed prior to the event, in which FashionLAB Agency studies buyers and brands ensure the best possible match, these 26 brands will be able to sell their spring-summer 2022 collections to buyers of the caliber of Anthropologie, Neiman Marcus or Free People, with whom agreements have been made in previous editions.
Some of the brands that will be available in the FashionLAB Market include established leaders in the market such as Maliparmi and Camper, as well as brands that begin their journey in the American market this season such as Clo Emotional Design and Lola & Lo.
You can make an appointment to visit the trade show and see the collections in person on September 17, 18 and 19, from 9am to 6pm on Friday and Saturday, and from 9am to 5pm on Sunday. The designers and the FashionLAB Agency team are available for individual interviews. Please email us at marina@fashionlabagency.com to schedule an interview or to visit the show (visits are by appointment only). The show will take place at the White Space Chelsea venue, 555 W 25th Street, New York, NY 10001.
About FashionLAB Agency
Founded by Spanish entrepreneurs Anna Giralt and Raquel Navalón in 2015, FashionLAB Agency is the leading brand ambassador in North America for European fashion houses. From its showroom business to multi-brand boutiques and department stores, the agency offers a wide range of fully customized services, including strategy consulting, public relations, and many other services.
As might be expected, FashionLAB Agency is located in the heart of Manhattan's Garment District and is one of the few showrooms in the city that has been 100% operational throughout the pandemic.
More information about FashionLAB here: https://www.fashionlabagency.com/
About Security Measures for COVID-19
Visitors who cannot present proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test at the entrance will be required to wear a mask at all times.
Capacity will be limited to 30% of the total capacity of the venue, which is 250 people.
