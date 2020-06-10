WAYNE, N.J., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GenPsych PC, a provider of mental health services, opens its new program in Wayne. The Wayne program will be the first dedicated DBT and DBT informed program in New Jersey.
The GenPsych Wayne location offers adult mental health program, dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) program, and adolescent program.
Adult Mental Health Program is an intensive and comprehensive program offered to help individuals struggling with a variety of mental health concerns.
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Program is an evidence-based cognitive behavioral therapy which focuses on skill training in the following areas: mindfulness, emotion regulation, distress tolerance, and interpersonal effectiveness.
GenPsych Adolescent Program (coming in September) is an outpatient program that aims to help teens struggling with various issues such as anxiety, depression, defiance, anger, bipolar and more.
"We pride ourselves as a top-drawer facility in our industry because we thrive on perfection in everything we do," said Kemi Olukoya, GenPsych Chief Marketing Officer, "so our patients are guaranteed to experience 5-star treatment in our programs by our elite professional and dedicated team who share a vision of helping clients and their family members to facilitate convenient, effective psychological services and support."
GenPsych offers partial care program (PC) that runs five days a week, as well as intensive outpatient program (IOP) that runs three to five days a week. While enrolled in any program, clients participate in both individual and group therapies.
GenPsych Wayne is located at 1501 Hamburg Turnpike, Wayne, NJ 07470. Further information about Wayne location and other GenPsych programs can be found on GenPsych website www.genpsych.com.
Founded in 2005, GenPsych PC is New Jersey's premier mental health and substance abuse treatment provider. GenPsych is dedicated to helping clients regain their emotional and physical health in a safe, supportive environment.
GenPsych has six convenient locations throughout New Jersey: Brick (Ocean County), Bridgewater (Somerset County), Flemington (Hunterdon County), Hamilton (Mercer County), Livingston (Essex County), and Wayne (Passaic County).
Media Contact:
Kemi Olukoya
908-300-1426
kolukoya@genpsych.com
