CARLSILE, Pa., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 11th Annual Standards of Good Practice Institute Best Practices for Health, Safety, Security and Risk Management Virtually on Thursday, June 18. The Forum on Education Abroad recognizes that now, more than ever, risk management is at the top of mind for every Education Abroad professional.
The Standards of Good Practice Institute Best Practices for Health, Safety, Security and Risk Management is Education Abroad's signature annual event focusing on risk management issues faced daily by organizations. Professionals in a variety of roles who are involved in managing international educational activities and associated risks participate each year at this Standards Institute to debrief, train, and learn the latest best practices in education abroad risk management, including regulatory compliance.
The Standards Institute is designed to address the needs of practitioners responsible for risk management in education abroad. The 11th Annual Institute features Plenary Speaker Kelsey Hoppe, CEO of Safer Edge, a risk management company. On this year's Standards Institute Ms. Hoppe stated "Health, safety, security and risk management have all taken on a new urgency as we seek to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. I look forward to addressing The Forum on Education Abroad's Standards of Good Practice Institute in June as we discuss evolving risk paradigms and how we can best serve students within those."
The Forum on Education Abroad Vice President for Programs, Training and Services, Natalie A. Mello said: "For the first time The Forum is offering the Standards of Good Practice for Education Abroad Institute virtually, enabling all colleagues responsible for health, safety and risk management in education abroad to participate in this singular professional development event."
Online Registration for the Standards of Good Practice Institute is open now.
About The Forum on Education Abroad:
The Forum on Education Abroad cultivates educators who champion high quality education abroad experiences that ignite curiosity, impact lives, and contribute to a better world. The Forum on Education Abroad is recognized by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission as the Standards Development Organization (SDO) for the field of education abroad. The Forum's 800+ institutional members are committed to improving education abroad and to implementing the Standards of Good Practice for Education Abroad, established by practitioners in our field. For additional information please visit The Forum's website: forumea.org Email: 240249@email4pr.com or Call: +1 717 245 1031
Media Contact:
Jeremy Rothschild
+1 717-245-1031
240249@email4pr.com