FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 26th Annual Messiah Sing-Along, presented by The Frederick Children's Chorus last night at the Weinberg Center for the Arts, delivered more than just an outstanding performance of George Frideric Handel's classic, holiday-themed musical masterpiece. It marked a return of this beloved Frederick tradition after a missed year amid the pandemic. The hallmark event also served as a highlight for the group as it celebrates its 37th season.
"The Messiah Sing-Along is always such a gratifying community event. It's like a big family reunion," said Judy DuBose, Artistic Director and Founder of the Frederick Children's Chorus. "All the musicians came together, even after a 2-year break, and it's like we all were here just a few days ago." Asked what she was most excited about regarding the event, DuBose responded, "Personally, I was most looking forward to seeing and hearing all the singers and instrumentalists who have been restricted by the pandemic since our December 2019 Messiah Sing-Along. It's also fun that folks who have never been to a Messiah Sing-Along, and people who come from outside the area, had an awesome experience they will want to talk about through the holidays and beyond."
The Chamber Singers of The Frederick Children's Chorus, the group's highest and most advanced tier comprising high school-aged students, joined with recent Chorus alumni and professional soloists in providing the evening's stage vocals. They were backed by a full orchestra and accompanied by the audience, of course, which was invited to sing along. The resulting majestic soundtrack filled the theatre with beautiful and joyous music.
Summer Grove, a Chorus member for 9 years and who is now a sophomore at Frederick Community College double-majoring in theater and psychology, shared how it felt returning last evening to perform as an alumna:
"It felt a little odd! When I was in the Chorus I always thought it was so cool to see and sing with the alumni at the Messiah. I have now earned that prestigious title!" She went on to reflect about her time in the Chorus: "During my nine years in the Chorus, we became a family who worked hard to create concerts that everyone was proud of. I made lifelong friendships and learned to perform as a confident singer and entertainer. I have missed my Chorus family and community and was so excited to be back!" Of her experience with learning the Messiah while in the Chorus, "Learning the Messiah was a daunting task because of how long and complicated it is, but once I did it over and over, I was actually singing it in my sleep. I learned all the women's parts because FCC moves us around to expand our vocal limits to keep us versatile and well-rounded."
Virginia Moragan Arey, a music teacher and professional chorister, also returned as an alumna, but this time as the mezzo-soprano soloist for the performance. "I couldn't wait to return to my hometown to sing the mezzo solos again for the Messiah Sing-Along! The Frederick Children's Chorus was a huge part of what made me the musician and teacher I am today. I made life-long friends and a life-long love of singing, especially singing with others."
Under DuBose's direction, many musicians have enjoyed sharing their time and talents at this annual event since the very first time the Chorus performed the piece in 1994.
"I have lost track of how many years I've been playing the violin in the orchestra for the Frederick Children's Chorus Messiah Sing-Along," said Alyssa Boxhill, Concertmaster of the Frederick Symphony Orchestra, "but I can say it's become as much an important and treasured part of my own holiday tradition as anything else."
On the floor last night, the festive mood was contagious as the audience joined their voices with those of the performers, especially during the most powerful part of the evening – the culmination of the piece – the iconic Hallelujah Chorus.
Founded in 1985, The Frederick Children's Chorus is the region's only independent, audition-free vocal program. It strives to develop top-notch musicians from all across Central Maryland. Students from preschool through high school who love to sing receive expert training and present professional-quality concerts for the community's enjoyment. Visit https://fredcc.org for details.
