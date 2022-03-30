Ed McRedmond hired as Senior Sales and Distribution Partner
CHICAGO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ed McRedmond, a 20-year veteran in the ETF space, has been hired by The Future Fund LLC, advisor to The Future Fund Active ETF (FFND) as Senior Sales and Distribution Partner. The firm, an SEC registered investment advisor, invests in businesses positioned to capitalize on secular megatrends creating fundamental change in their markets.
McRedmond is tasked with strengthening distribution and introducing the fund to more platforms. He is the founder and managing principal of etfEd™ Advisory, which provides consulting services to existing ETF providers and asset managers looking to enter the space.
"Ed's experience and well-established network in the ETF space will introduce FFND to a wider audience and help us attract assets more quickly," said David Kalis, partner, The Future Fund LLC. "His network extends to professional buyers and gatekeepers across the industry. We're excited about our relationship."
During his career, McRedmond held a variety of positions in the ETF industry, including key accounts, institutional sales, relationship management, manager research, and model portfolio management. Prior to founding his own firm, he spent 11 years at Invesco PowerShares where he was SVP and Director of ETF Business Development. McRedmond has received many industry accolades over the years.
About The Future Fund, LLC
The Future Fund, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment advisor focusing on companies with secular growth opportunities created by fundamental change in their markets that the partners believe can change the world.
The firm manages concentrated, high-conviction secular growth portfolios for clients in both a long-only and a hedged equity structure in addition to The Future Fund Active ETF, an exchange-traded fund (FFND). The firm's goal is to discover unrecognized equity value, believing that transformative companies will displace legacy industry incumbents over time.
Gary Black, managing partner, has nearly 30-years' portfolio management and investment research experience, complemented by operational expertise. He has an M.B.A. from Harvard School of Business and B.Sc. in Economics from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
David Kalis, C.F.A., partner has more than 25-years' experience managing small- and mid-cap growth portfolios and leading investment research teams. He has a B.A. in Economics from the University of Michigan and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.
More information is available at https://thefuturefund.com.
Shareholders may pay more than NAV when buying fund shares and receive less than NAV when selling fund shares, because shares are bought and sold at current market prices. The performance quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results.
The Future Fund Active ETF is bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.
Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Funds and should be read carefully before investing. The prospectus may also be obtained by calling 877-466-7090.
The Future Fund Active ETF is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. The Future Fund LLC is the investment advisor to the Fund, and is not affiliated with Northern Lights Distributors, LLC.
Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve their investment objectives. In general, prices of equity securities are more volatile than those of fixed income securities. The prices of equity securities fluctuate in response to issuer-specific activities as well as factors unrelated to the fundamental condition of the issuer, including general market, economic and political conditions along with other factors. While the shares of ETFs trade on secondary markets, they may not readily trade in all market conditions and may trade at significant discounts in periods of market stress. The Fund were recently organized with no operating history. In addition, the Advisor has not previously managed an ETF, which may increase the risks of investing in the Fund.
The Fund is actively-managed and is thus subject to management risk. The Adviser will apply its investment techniques and strategies in making investment decisions for the Fund, but there is no guarantee that its techniques will produce the intended results.
