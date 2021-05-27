CARROLLTON, Ga., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GreenCourt Legal Technologies LLC has been selected by the State of Georgia's Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire (OCI) to provide the next generation of electronic filing and communication capabilities through its industry leading GovLink solution.
The new system will modernize OCI's current infrastructure with a sustainable, highly reliable and scalable environment designed to help their team of attorneys, jurists and staff collect, review, catalog, search and manage electronic filings. In addition, GovLink provides robust audit trails and automated notification capabilities that improve efficiency, high integrity and accessibility of the information managed by OCI.
"We are delighted to partner with Commissioner John F. King and the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire to help modernize and optimize the Agency's critical operations" said Andy Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of GreenCourt Legal Technologies. "The GreenCourt team has led the electronification of the State's judicial operations for the last seven years and the expansion to include OCI will add even more efficiency, integrity and functionality for the benefit of Georgia citizens."
"The Georgia Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire is pleased to expand the existing State relationship with GreenCourt, a Georgia-based company, to implement new technology that opens communications and facilitates information accessibility across our operations," Commissioner John F. King said. "This solution will enable OCI to more effectively deliver on its commitments to the citizens of Georgia."
The solution will go-live in September 2021.
About GreenCourt Legal Technologies and GovLink
GreenCourt Legal Technologies, LLC, headquartered in Carrollton, Georgia, leads digital transformation for state agencies, justice partners, private-sector professionals and the general public. GreenCourt helps these stakeholders move from high-risk situations involving paper-based records, in-person information sharing and manual data entry toward reliable, safe and efficient operations. GreenCourt's leadership has been building, implementing and supporting mission critical software and interoperability systems for more than fifteen years in the banking, healthcare and legal industries. For details, visit us on the web at http://www.greencourt.com, or via Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn, or call 470-377-FILE.
About the Georgia Office of Commissioner of Insurance & Safety Fire
The mission of the Office of the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner (OCI) is to protect Georgia families by providing access to vital insurance products and safe buildings through fair regulation that creates economic opportunities for all Georgians. For more information, please visit https://oci.georgia.gov/ or call (800) 656-2298.
