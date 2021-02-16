NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a live online seminar, presented by The Glaucoma Foundation, Four experts will discuss issues of importance to glaucoma patients, clinicians and researchers including advances in glaucoma diagnosis and treatment and the role of artificial intelligence, the importance of the patient-physician relationship, and possibilities in optic nerve regeneration. Two glaucoma patients will give their perspectives. To register for the event, click here.
Adriana Di Polo will present "OPTIC NERVE REGENERATION: A PATH FORWARD FOR GLAUCOMA?" Dr. Di Polo is Professor in the Department of Neuroscience at University of Montreal and Canada Research Chair in glaucoma and age-related neurodegeneration.
Felipe Medeiros, MD, PhD will present "THE WONDERS OF AI IN THE EYE." Dr. Medeiros is Distinguished Professor of Ophthalmology and Joseph AC Wadsworth Endowed Chair at Duke University. He is Vice-Chair for Technology and Director of the Clinical Research Unit.
Louis R. Pasquale, MD, FARVO will present "BRINGING YOUR CAR (EYES) IN FOR A CHECKUP (GLAUCOMA EVALUATION): IT IS A MATTER OF TRUST." Dr. Pasquale is Site Chair in the Department of Ophthalmology at Mount Sinai Hospital, Director of the Eye and Vision Institute of New York Eye & Ear Infirmary at Mount Sinai, and Professor of Ophthalmology in the Department of Ophthalmology at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Mount Sinai Health System.
Jeffrey M. Liebmann, MD will present "PRECISION GLAUCOMA." Dr. Liebmann is Shirlee and Bernard Brown Professor of Ophthalmology, Vice-Chair of the Department of Ophthalmology, and Director of the Glaucoma Division at Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute at Columbia University Medical Center.
Christine Di Somma and Jahkori Dopwell Hall will give us perspectives as glaucoma patients. Mrs. DiSomma was diagnosed with advanced Normal Tension Glaucoma three years ago. Mr. Dopwell Hall was diagnosed with Primary Congenital Glaucoma when he was six weeks old.
For thirty-five years, The Glaucoma Foundation has worked to identify, encourage, and fund scientific research into the potentially blinding disease of glaucoma, and to serve glaucoma patients and their families through essential education and support.
This webinar is made possible with support from New York Community Trust.
