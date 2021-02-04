FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Non-profit organization The Golden Mile Alliance in Frederick, MD, achieves its mission through their economic development activities to support the Golden Mile businesses and residential communities so they can continue to thrive. From top-notch businesses and offices to family-friendly neighborhoods and parks, their goal is to highlight and support the great purpose the Golden Mile holds for our city.

Their vision is that the Golden Mile is a vibrant, diverse, and accessible premier destination for shopping, dining, living, recreation, and commerce in Frederick.

The Golden Mile Alliance Board of Directors is a diverse group of stakeholders: five residents, five businesses, five property owners/managers, two City of Frederick voting members, and several non-voting members.

The board members for 2021 are listed below:

Resident

Sandra Wastler, Resident/ President

Business Owners/Representatives:

Joe Parsley, Owner, Frederick Shell

Natasha Valencia, Owner, 4 The Love Of Sweets

Shantay DeMar, Owner At VR, /Vice President

Property Owners/Representatives

Laurence Martinez, M&T Bank

Angie Simmons, Woodsboro Bank, /Secretary

Members-At-Large

Patrick Pierson – Member-at-Large

Brooka Smith - Member-at-Large

David Wolford - Member-at-Large/ Treasurer

City Representatives

Derek Shackelford, Aldermanic Liaison

Scott Thomas, Representing D. Shackelford as needed

Gayon Sampson, Mayor's Office Representative

City Ex-Officio (Non-voting)

Richard Griffin, Director - Dept. of Economic Dev.

Mary Ford-Naill, Manager - Dept. of Economic Dev.

Joe Adkins, Director - City Planning Dept.

David Edmonson, City Planning representative

For more information about the Golden Mile Alliance, call 240-600-1925 or visit http://www.goldenmilealliance.org.

If you would like to help us achieve our goals for 2021, please visit https://goldenmilealliance.org/donate/ and select a business sponsorship level or donate individually. All funds will be used to promote and foster a vibrant and safe Golden Mile community through business, neighborhood, and economic development activities. The Golden Mile Alliance is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization.

If you prefer, checks can be made payable and mailed to the Golden Mile Alliance, Post Office Box 3136, Frederick Md. 21705. Please include your contact information with any donation – name, address, phone number, and e-mail address.

Media Contact

Dena Whiten, Golden Mile Alliance, 240-600-1925, operations@goldenmilealliance.org

 

SOURCE Golden Mile Alliance

