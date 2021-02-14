SHOREWOOD, Ill., Feb. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Jamie and Brett Haake of The Haake Team announced they have joined RE/MAX Ultimate Professionals. After a combined 30 years in the real estate industry, the husband-and-wife team is moving its successful business from Century 21 to the RE/MAX brand.
The Haake Team is a full-service real estate team specializing in Will, DuPage, Grundy and Kendall counties. While at Century 21, Jamie and Brett Haake were the top producing team and top individual agents at their office. They received significant honors during their tenure at Century 21, including The Quality Service Award, The Master's Team Award and The Emerald Team Award.
"We are very excited to join RE/MAX Ultimate Professionals," said Jamie Haake. "We appreciate all the tools the company provides to help us manage our business and market properties effectively. We are also thrilled to be with a locally owned company that is committed to the success of its agents." The Haake Team works from the Plainfield office of RE/MAX Ultimate Professionals, located at 24215 West, Lockport St. "Jamie and Brett are a welcome addition to our team of outstanding agents," said Kathy Dames, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Ultimate Professionals. "Our office is home to many of the top-producing agents in Northern Illinois. We invest in our agents and provide them with the necessary resources to ensure their success."
Established in 2011, RE/MAX Ultimate Professionals is the most productive RE/MAX multi-office in Northern Illinois. The brokerage completed more than 1286 transactions totaling more than $266 million in sales volume in 2019. Sales associates at RE/MAX Ultimate Professionals completed an average of 33 transactions per agent in 2019. RE/MAX Ultimate Professionals is managed by Broker/Owners Kathy Dames and Shannon Dames. The brokerage has three office locations in Sherwood, Plainfield and Crest Hill.
RE/MAX Ultimate Professionals is a locally owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage located in Shorewood, Plainfield, and Crest Hill, and specializes in residential and commercial real estate. RE/MAX Ultimate Professionals is a proud supporter of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Susan G. Komen®, and other charities, and has a central office located at 850 Brook Forest Avenue, Shorewood, IL 60404. To learn more, please visit remaxultimateprofessionals.com
