 By The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum

WORCESTER, Mass., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced John C. Roche, president and chief executive officer, and Jeffrey M. Farber, executive vice president and chief financial officer, are scheduled to present at the virtual Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on Thursday, February 25, 2021, from 1:50 to 2:30 p.m. ET.

The discussion will be broadcast live through the company's website at www.hanover.com under "Investors." A replay of the event will be available on The Hanover's website for 90 days, starting approximately one hour after the conclusion of the presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made during this discussion may constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the company's annual report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and which are also available at www.hanover.com under "Investors."

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

Contacts











Investors:  

Media: 



Oksana Lukasheva  

Michael F. Buckley

Emily P. Trevallion

(508) 525-6081  

(508) 855-3099 

(508) 855-3263

Email: olukasheva@hanover.com

Email: mibuckley@hanover.com  

Email: etrevallion@hanover.com

 

