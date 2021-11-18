GILBERT, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Higher Education User Group™ (The HEUG™), is pleased to announce that registration is now open for the 2022 Alliance conference. The Alliance Conference is the premier annual member-driven conference with users from around the world. Alliance's expanded vendor inclusion, makes this conference the place for higher education and public sector professionals to share knowledge, collaborate and become inspired regardless of product or platform. Join us March 13 -16, 2022 as we celebrate our 25th-year in person! Cheri McEntee, the 2022 Alliance Conference Chair said, "Just as the world has changed, Alliance will continue to evolve to exceed our member's needs and expectations. We are excited to welcome you back in person at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle where you will find there is no place like HEUG!"
While the educational program is a primary focus, the ability to network with peers from institutions around the world to help solve problems is equally important. Andy Helms from Miami University, a first-time attendee at the 2018 event, said "I made so many great connections and learned a lot. This was also the first event I've attended in a while where I can truly say I felt inspired. It's nice to have gone to a conference that exceeded the 'learned stuff' level and made the 'inspire me to go back and improve' level."
This year's conference agenda is stronger than ever with an array of opportunities for networking and learning. Some of the highlights for this year:
- Networking: Connect with HEUG members and sponsors face-to-face at our Stop & Share, Meet the Experts, and social events.
- Specialty Sessions: Join Sandbox, HEUG ThinkSpace Powered by Beyond Academics, Community Discussions and Birds of a Feather sessions to break away from the traditional breakout session.
- Pre-Conference Education: Sunday Trainings (7 hours) and Workshops (3 hours) provide you with hands-on experience to take back to your organization and implement with your colleagues.
- Executive Event: Cloudy with a chance of ERP is an invite-only event designed for organizational leaders to have candid conversations around administrative systems' transformation.
- Pathways: Take part in one of our five pathways comprised of sessions that will guide you through a progression of information based on the selected interest area.
- Vendor Inclusion: Our program is more diverse than ever, and attendees can easily filter through sessions based on ERP System (Ellucian, Oracle, Workday and more) preference.
In addition, the Alliance Solution Center hosts over 90+ exhibitors, enabling members to connect with solution delivery partners to help solve problems that require resources beyond the ability of an institution. For more information on becoming a partner at this year's event, please visit: https://www.alliance-conference.com/p/cm/ld/fid=4515.
Registration opened on November 17, 2021. The Early Bird rate (sign up before January 26, 2022) offers an impressive discount of $400 off the regular registration rate, so it is encouraged that attendees register early.
Please visit this link to find out more information: http://www.alliance-conference.com.
Media Contact
Brittany Moon, Executive Director, HIGHER EDUCATION USER GROUP, 6027345354, BMOON@HEUG.ORG
SOURCE Higher Education User Group