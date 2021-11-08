SAN DIEGO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Honor Foundation (THF) has just announced its second annual 'A Toast to Veterans,' in celebration of Veterans Day. It further announced that General Joseph F. Dunford, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, USMC, Ret., will deliver the keynote address at the annual virtual event, which will pay tribute to all United States Veterans and offer an opportunity to unite in celebratory patriotism. The event will be a live stream nationwide broadcast.
Senior leaders representing all five branches of the military and other patriotic thought leaders will join General Dunford in toasting to the extraordinary men and women who have and continue to fight for our country. Among them, are optimist and best-selling author, Simon Sinek; CACI Corporate Strategic Advisor Lt. Gen. Mike Nagata, U.S. Army (Ret.); and Navy Cross Recipient, USMC and THF Alum, SSgt. Nick Jones.
"When the well-being and vitality of our nation's Veterans is the core of your organization's mission, the holidays that honor them are of particular importance. A Toast to Veterans is a totally unique way for The Honor Foundation to bring distinguished veterans and patriots from all branches of service and all parts of the country together in solidarity and celebration of all who've served. The extraordinary sacrifice and dedication of these men and women protect the very liberty we enjoy and they deserve the highest honors," says Matt Stevens, THF CEO. "We are honored to have Generals Joseph Dunford (former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff) and Mike Nagata (former Green Beret senior leader), renowned author Simon Sinek, and Marine Raider hero, Nick Jones, speak at this celebration."
For the second year in a row, the event is being made possible by presenting sponsor, Morgan Stanley. "We proudly recognize the service of our military veterans, reservists and those on active duty," says Jeff McMillan, Chief Analytics & Data Officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and Co-Chair of the Morgan Stanley Veterans Employee Network. "It's a privilege to partner with The Honor Foundation on this phenomenal program and be part of this wonderful evening celebrating the extraordinary men and women who have fought—and continue to fight—for our country." Other sponsors contributing to this event include CACI International, Inc., a second-year sponsor of the virtual toast, Ridgeline International, Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial and SOFtact Solutions.
A Toast to Veterans will take place on Veteran's Day, Thursday November 11, 2021 at 7:00pm. Tickets can be purchased and donations can be made at: https://give.classy.org/Toast-to-Veterans-2021.
For more information, visit http://www.honor.org.
ABOUT THE HONOR FOUNDATION
The Honor Foundation (THF) is a career transition program for U.S. Special Operations Forces that effectively translates their elite military service to the private sector and helps create the next generation of corporate and community leaders. It achieves this through a three-month program which provides tailored executive education, one-on-one coaching, and access to a nationwide professional network. This program was built by the desire to serve others with honor for life, so that their next mission is always clear and continues to impact the world. Every step is dedicated to preparing these outstanding men and women to continue to realize their maximum potential during and after their service career. The Honor Foundation has 1000+ graduates to date and has campuses in San Diego, CA; Virginia Beach, VA; Camp Lejeune, NC; Fort Bragg, NC; and a virtual campus (THFv). The Navy SEAL Foundation is a Founding Partner of The Honor Foundation.
