 The Howard Hughes Corporation

HOUSTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) announced today that Chief Executive Officer David O'Reilly will lead a presentation on the company's business to the investment community at NAREIT 2021 Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 2:15 pm ET.

This year's NAREIT'S REITweek virtual annual conference is complimentary to all. To view the HHC presentation live or on-demand, please register online at www.reit.com.

One-on-one meetings with Mr. O'Reiilly may be scheduled by contacting Tracey Wynn at tracey.wynn@howardhughes.com.

The Howard Hughes Corporation Presentation

Date: Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Time: 2:15 pm ET

About The Howard Hughes Corporation®

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned cities and communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport in New York; Downtown Columbia®, Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills®, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; and Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.   

Media Contact

The Howard Hughes Corporation

Cristina Carlson, 646-822-6910

SVP, Head of Corporate Communications

cristina.carlson@howardhughes.com

Investor Relations

The Howard Hughes Corporation

Correne S. Loeffler, 281-929-7787

Chief Financial Officer

correne.loeffler@howardhughes.com

