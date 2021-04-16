TORONTO, Ontario, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The question is no longer, "should you decentralize your clinical trial?", but how to go about it and receive the best results. Join this webinar with industry insiders to learn about the hidden challenges of creating decentralized clinical trials, and how to overcome them to ensure accelerated returns to your organization.
Register for this webinar to learn:
- Tips and tricks to be successful in launching DCT
- Easing the path of resistance: how to secure buy-in from your company to transition
- Customer use cases for success
- Common mistakes and pitfalls to avoid
Join Bryan Lubel, EVP Connected Health, KORE; Keith Wenzel, Senior Director, Business Operations, Parexel; and Julia Lakeland, Scientific Data Solutions Architect and Program Director, Parexel, for the live webinar on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Insider's Guide to Successful Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs).
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 272, arashid@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks