PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Mass Timber Conference—the world's largest mass timber event—is prepping for its 7th annual in-person gathering in Portland, Oregon, USA, April 12–14, 2022. A follow-up virtual day will be held May 12 to showcase additional international content and provide more opportunities for attendees to learn, connect, and engage. The conference gathers mass timber professionals from around the globe, including designers and architects, builders, mass timber manufacturers, developers, and more.
Excitement for an in-person gathering is high. Attendees will benefit from access to all major industry players inside the 90,000 square foot exhibit hall with 73% of exhibit spaces and 99% of sponsorships already sold. The exhibit hall is one-third larger for 2022 to accommodate the growing interest from exhibitors and to help spread out attendees. And a newly expanded 60,000 square foot dining hall will help ensure everyone gets a seat and some space during the included breakfasts and lunches.
The conference has a reputation for providing considerable value. In addition to pass prices remaining the same as the previous event, attendees will continue to enjoy the following benefits with their Full registration: networking opportunities with the largest gathering of mass timber professionals in the world, complimentary 2022 International Mass Timber Report (hard copy and PDF), full breakfast and lunch on both days of the event, two receptions, access to 50+ presentations, and daily admission to the 100+ display exhibition hall.
In-person tours of mass timber buildings and manufacturing and testing facilities promise an up-close look at Portland and western Oregon's many mass timber innovations. Those attending "Tour #1: Portland Buildings" will get an exclusive public viewing of the offsite build of the new mass timber roof for the Portland International Airport renovation. The Portland airport's redesign is likely the most complex construction project in the U.S. today. This can't-miss tour is paired with a walk-through of adidas' new mass timber North American Headquarters complex, among other stops throughout the day. "Tour #2: Mass Timber Technical Academy" will take attendees through a series of stations at the A.A. "Red" Emmerson Advanced Wood Products Laboratory to see cutting-edge mass timber research in action.
Since attendee safety is our highest priority, the conference welcomes the COVID-19 mandates and safety protocols instituted by the state of Oregon and the Oregon Convention Center. Although subject to change, it is expected that attendees will be required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR or Rapid test result within 72 hours of the first day of the event. Masks will also be required unless drinking or eating. Attendees can feel better knowing that Oregon has one of the highest rates of fully vaccinated in the U.S. And in Multnomah County where Portland sits, 80% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated (at time of writing). Masks are required across the state and many restaurants, bars, theaters, and other establishments in Portland require proof of full vaccination or negative PCR test in order to enter. This further increases safety throughout the city.
Registration is now open with early bird prices for select attendee passes and all exhibit spaces currently on sale for 30% off full rate. Discounted hotel rooms are also available at two official luxury hotels—Hotel Eastlund and Hyatt Regency Portland—across the street from the convention center.
The conference is produced by Forest Business Network in cooperation with the wood design experts at WoodWorks-Wood Products Council. The event is supported by Premier Sponsors including Hexion, Kallesoe Machinery, Timberlab, Kalesnikoff, and MOD X. Major Sponsors include: Think Wood, Freres Lumber MPP, Sansin, Seagate Mass Timber, Hilti, Nordic Structures, DR Johnson Wood Innovations, Idaho Forest Group, Sustainable Forestry Initiative, WholeTrees Structures, Simpson Strong-Tie, Skanska, Business Oregon, USNR, Sterling, and Turner Construction. Partners include the U.S. Forest Service, TallWood Design Institute, and Mass Timber Strategy.
About Forest Business Network
FBN is a top-tier consultancy, event marketing, and news and information source in the forest products sector. Its weekly email newsletter is a go-to news resource for global industry professionals. FBN's president and CEO, Craig Rawlings, is a nationally recognized expert in under-utilized timber and biomass.
About WoodWorks
WoodWorks (http://www.woodworks.org) provides free one-on-one project assistance as well as education and resources related to the code-compliant design of non-residential and multi-family wood buildings. WoodWorks technical experts offer support from design through construction on a wide range of building types, including mid-rise/multi-residential, educational, commercial, corporate, institutional and public.
Media Contact
David Parcell, International Mass Timber Conference, (406) 396-7608, dave@forestbusinessnetwork.com
SOURCE International Mass Timber Conference