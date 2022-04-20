Junior Achievement of New York is hosting its JA Inspire Virtual Career Expo on May 4th to expose students to career opportunities in the New York City metro region. It is using vFairs as a virtual event platform, with various engagement features.
NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The JA New York Inspire Virtual Career Expo will take place on May 4th, 2022, and will provide a space for middle and high school students to explore future career paths. This event brings together schools, companies, students, and their parents to learn about career opportunities and the skills companies are looking for from their future workforces. Interested schools can register on the event website.
This will be the first time that the JA New York chapter will hold this virtual event. The virtual format will be quite beneficial for students, as they will get on-demand exposure to companies in the region, and learn about the job opportunities available to them. The event also gives companies the opportunity to engage and educate their future workforce. Both students and their potential employers will utilize the engagement and interaction features enabled for the expo including interactive virtual exhibit booths, chat rooms and more.
"JA New York is excited to offer this new program experience to our students through Presenting Sponsorship support from our longtime partners at EY," said President and CEO Betty Garger. "This experience is more than a career fair - it is an opportunity for students to look into their future and begin to learn about the work and career opportunities in high demand jobs in our community that will be available to them after they finish school. Through their JA Inspire Virtual experience they will gain a better understanding of the types of jobs and careers that might fit best with their interests, skills, and talents."
Muhammad Younas, the CEO and Founder of vFairs, added, "We have an excellent partnership with JA and are glad to host the New York office's first virtual career expo. The organization is quite helpful for workforce development in the US, and vFairs is proud to be part of its efforts."
Area schools interested in having their students participate in the event and explore career opportunities in the New York region can register on JA New York's vFairs site. The content will be available through the summer, with webinars, scavenger hunts, and leaderboard prizes taking place on May 4th, 2022.
About JA New York
Junior Achievement's purpose is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy. The JA Inspire Virtual program brings together the business community and local schools and is designed to help launch students into their future. The program consists of three segments including pre-event career-oriented sessions, the JA Inspire Virtual career fair, and a post-event reflection.
About vFairs
vFairs is a virtual & hybrid events platform that helps organizations reach global audiences. We help organizations of all sizes host amazing online conferences, trade shows, job fairs & more. The platform offers an intuitive virtual experience along with interactive features such as audio/video chat, excellent scalability, and several customization options.
Brianne Snell, vFairs
Steven Sherrick, Junior Achievement of New York
