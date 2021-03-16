ATLANTA, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Knoble announces a partnership with RedCompass Labs to expedite the detection of human trafficking traces within financial services organizations using its RedFlag Accelerator. A holistic and practical model, RedCompass RedFlag Accelerator is used by tier one financial institutions, leading human trafficking organizations and law enforcement.
"Ensuring that any bank of any size has access to the critical insights needed to support financial institutions in detecting human trafficking demands continuous and effective collaboration", said Jonathan Bell, senior partner, RedCompass Labs. "Upon meeting The Knoble team, it was clear that we share a deep commitment to utilizing our common expertise to drive change in the financial sector."
International cooperation is crucial in order to address the constantly evolving complexities of human trafficking. RedCompass Labs' experience in the U.K., Europe, Japan and Southeast Asia combined with The Knoble's presence in the United States will expand the RedFlag Accelerator's international reach and impact.
"We are excited to be working with RedCompass Labs as we leverage their outstanding expertise in payments, financial crime and data science," said Shawn Holtzclaw, Executive Director of The Knoble.
"A comprehensive list of red flags, implemented and in use for real time detection, is a key ingredient in the fight against human trafficking. Working with The Knoble Network will serve as the launching point for the next advancements in detection," said Ian Mitchell, Founder and Chairman of The Knoble.
Through the partnership, RedCompass Labs also becomes a founding corporate sponsor of The Knoble, with Bell joining its strategic advisory board, and the two organizations will collaborate on continued initiatives in the ongoing fight against human crime.
About RedCompass Labs
RedCompass Labs helps financial services organisations to accelerate their payments, financial crime, strategic transformation and core-banking programmes. With presence in London, Warsaw, Tokyo and Singapore, RedCompass Labs provides world-class technology, consulting and services that have earned the team a reputation for their relentless pursuit of excellence and their commitment to listen to and deliver on their clients' needs.
A fitting testament to their mission, RedCompass Labs has developed a ground-breaking Quality-as-a-Service (QaaS) solution, which combines their Quality Assurance expertise in specialist payments with big-data analytics to transform payment testing.
In 2019, the company leveraged their payments knowledge and their background in secure government data analytics to develop the RedFlag Accelerator, an award-winning tool that equips financial institutions to detect modern slavery and human trafficking signs in their data.
About The Knoble
Founded in 2019, we are a non-profit network of experts with a passion for preventing financial crime that harms vulnerable people around the world, including prevention of modern slavery, human trafficking, elder abuse and child exploitation. Led by subject matter experts in fraud, financial crime, financial services, data, and technology, and other professions, The Knoble's cross-industry initiatives in the public, private and charitable sectors create an ongoing, system-wide effort to detect and prevent human crime and bring about systemic change. For more information, visit TheKnoble.com
