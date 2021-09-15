BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sep. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lady Filmmakers Film Festival, now in its 13th year, is excited to announce its 2021 film festival will take place in person later this month, offering both live and virtual opportunities for guests to enjoy during this year's event. The in-person film festival will kick-off on Tuesday, September 21st live in Beverly Hills, CA. with an intimate opening night ceremony, followed by five days of live screenings, panels and networking opportunities. A PLACE AMONG THE DEAD and THE REVOLUTION GENERATION are two of the films that will hold their worldwide theatrical premieres during the festival. Tickets to screenings and events are available to the public to purchase, with live events limiting capacity to help maintain social distancing.
A PLACE AMONG THE DEAD is a genre-bending art film, which explores the repercussions of growing up under the sway of narcissism and psychological abuse. The film is Award-winning Actress Juliet Landau's feature film directorial debut, and stars Oscar®-Winning actor Gary Oldman, along with award-winning actors Ron Perlman, Robert Patrick, Lance Henriksen and appearing for the first time in a movie, best-selling author Anne Rice.
THE REVOLUTION GENERATION is an upbeat manifesto for today's youth on the societal forces that have both shaped and held back their generation. Importantly, this film offers a roadmap for how today's youth can revolutionize systems that have exploited and failed them. From directors Josh Tickell and Rebecca Tickell, the film stars Michelle Rodriguez and Shailene Woodley.
Additionally, this year's festival line up will include the U.S. premiere of the German feature film LET GO from director Brigitte Drodloff as well as the Los Angeles premiere of the film BLANK starring Wayne Brady ("Let's Make A Deal,"), Heida Reed (POLDARK, STELLA BLOMKVIST) and Rachel Shelly (DEEP STATE, ONCE UPON A TIME). Over 100 other films will screen including MCCROREY ROAD starring Jamie King (BLACK SUMMER, HEART OF DIXIE) , THE CALL starring Juno Temple ("Ted Lasso"). The festival will also include virtual panel discussions throughout the week including a Casting Directors session featuring Paul Weber (SPARTACUS, GODS OF THE ARENA) and Pam Dixon (MEMORY, MEDIEVAL), a Writers panel with Lauren Hynek (MULAN, SPELLBOUND) Jaydi Samuels Kuba (AMERICAN DAD, THE JELLIES), Elizabeth Martin (MULAN, SPELLBOUND), and Ashielgh Crystal Hairston (CRAIG OF THE CREEK, THE NEIGHBORHOOD), an intimacy coordinators panel featuring A-List Stylist and Intimacy Coordinator Annie Song (FOR ALL MANKIND, A LOT OF NOTHING) and an in-person Producers panel with Autumn Federici (Producer/Actress) and Jake Helgren (Writer/Director/Producer), Elizabeth Snoderly (Director/Writer/Producer), Nicci Freeman, (DGA UPM/Line Producer). To view the entire lineup and to purchase tickets guests can visit the website at http://www.ladyfilmmakers.com.
"We are excited about our line-up of films from around the world featuring the very best of independent film featuring diverse female talent on and behind-the-camera. We are grateful for the Covid-19 vaccine and delighted to have in-person social distanced events to share in the collective joy of cinema," said festival founders Patricia DiSalvo Viayra and Mike Viayra. "We are excited to help spotlight the talented women filmmakers who are creating dynamic content for film lovers everywhere to enjoy."
Now in its 13th year, the well-respected film festival has always led the way in celebrating and honoring women filmmakers and the men who collaborate with them. Focusing on films with women in key roles such as Writer, Director, Producer, Cinematographer, Production Designer, and Editor, the festival has selected over 120 films as part of this year's competition.
Earlier this year, Lady Filmmakers introduced a new subscription based streaming service on Film Festival Flix featuring full-length and short, live action, documentary and animated films with talent such as Glenn Close, Angela Sarafyan, Irma P Hall, Kyra Zagorsky, Julie Cobb, Joanna Cassidy, Larry Miller, Ray Abruzzo, Ricardo Chavira, Darby Stanchfield, Molly C Quinn, Mindy Sterling, Concetta Tomei, and James Cromwell. The site continuously adds new content as well as monthly moderated panels, workshops and events with filmmakers and industry professionals as well as opportunities for up-and-coming filmmakers.
ABOUT THE LADY FILMMAKERS' FESTIVAL:
The annual Lady Filmmakers Festival has championed talented women filmmakers and storytellers, with past honorees such as Diablo Cody, Lisa Gay Hamilton, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sharon Stone, Vivica A. Fox, Neema Barnette, Vicky Jenson, Joyce Cox, Risa Bramon Garcia, Pam Dixon, Lati Grobman, and Christa Campbell.
Celebrating women filmmakers and the men who collaborate with them, the festival showcases films from new filmmakers to seasoned professionals branching out into a new area of filmmaking. They have screened projects from Academy® Award winning actors and filmmakers to short films from elementary school student filmmakers and everything in between! A 5-star rated film festival and Top 20 best reviewed on Film Freeway, Lady Filmmakers is planning to hold their festival both in-person and virtually, this September. The competitive and fun-filled 5-day festival will take place in the heart of the film business, Beverly Hills, California (Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and New York City dates soon). In addition, the festival has created a new category for films/music/art/scripts made in Isolation during the pandemic!
To qualify for the festival or to be on the streaming service, at least one woman must fill the role of Writer, Director, Producer, Cinematographer, Production Designer, or Editor. Lady Filmmakers Festival accepts features and shorts of all genres and lengths, including narratives, animation, documentaries, dance, experimental, LGBTQ+, webisodes, international, commercials and more. The festival's screenwriting contest has been picking up steam too for short and feature film scripts.
"Official Selections" will be invited to highlight their project on the new Lady Filmmakers Channel.
To subscribe to the channel and see the line-up of panels and events plus films visit http://www.ladyfilmmakers.com/.
