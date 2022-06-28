Conley Griggs Partin LLP and firm partner Ranse Partin, made a significant donation to the Carrie Dorsey Perry Memorial Library in Nashville, Georgia, in memory of Gladys Jones Partin, Mr. Partin's grandmother.
ATLANTA, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conley Griggs Partin LLP and firm partner Ranse Partin, made a significant donation to the Carrie Dorsey Perry Memorial Library in Nashville, Georgia, in memory of Gladys Jones Partin, Mr. Partin's grandmother.
On June 23, 2022, Mr. Partin presented the donation at the library, joined by friends and family of the late Gladys Partin, affectionately known by all as "Gaggie". To mark the donation, a portrait of Mrs. Partin was also presented, which will be hung in the library in her memory.
Mrs. Partin, a lifelong resident of Berrien County, worked as a farmer's wife supporting her late husband, Carver, and later, retired as a long-time secretary and receptionist for the J.H Harvey Co. She was a devoted member of the Nashville United Methodist Church and church choir. An avid reader of non-fiction, chiefly political biographies, Mrs. Partin loved spending time at the library, serving the community and hosting her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren throughout her life. She lived an amazing 98 years and grew up in the Riverside community.
From working in Atlanta during WWII while her husband served in Germany, raising three children and managing the family farm after her husband passed away at age 50, to attending the Governor's Inaugural Ball in 1963 and later traveling to Japan and Israel, she led a full life. Funds from the donation will enrich the many wonderful library initiatives, as well as provide more access to new materials, programs and events.
Skeeter Parker, chairman of the Berrien County Library Board, speaking on behalf of the board said, "We are beyond grateful for this generous gift. The funds will be tremendously helpful as the library continues its mission of serving the people of Berrien County."
"We hope this donation will serve as a great legacy to my grandmother, by honoring her love of reading and learning and benefit the citizens of Berrien County for many years to come," says Ranse Partin.
