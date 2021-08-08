DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Loyalty Academy, the only global source for marketers to earn the Certified Loyalty Marketing Professional™ (CLMP) designation through comprehensive education and corporate training programs, today signed a strategic agreement with UAE-based Loyalty Consultancy, Quick Brown Fox Consulting, to enter the Middle East Market.
The Loyalty Academy was set up in 2015 as part of The Wise Marketer Group by Michael Capizzi and Bill Hanifin, both seasoned loyalty professionals who saw a need for quality and specialized training in Loyalty. In its short history, the Loyalty Academy has already certified more than 200 professionals in 26 different countries with the coveted CLMP (Certified Loyalty Marketing Professional™) title and continues to strive to help marketers around the world gain a better understanding of this discipline.
"We are excited about entering the Middle East, which is considered a 'Loyalty Hot-Spot' and has a need for professionals with a deeper and more nuanced knowledge of Loyalty," said Mike Capizzi, Founder and Dean of the Loyalty Academy. "In QuickBrownFox Consulting, we found the perfect partners. During our discussions we realized that they share our passion for knowledge and our vision to give marketers the tools to understand their customers better and develop long lasting and valuable relationships with them."
"I am a big believer in continuous, just-in-time learning and struggled to find a suitable program that presented comprehensive and structured information on Loyalty that would support our professional ambitions," said Manav Fernandez, who is himself a CLMP. "I was fortunate to be introduced to the Loyalty Academy and did the program online but would have much preferred being guided through the content in person."
"We are really proud and excited to partner with The Loyalty Academy for the MENA region and to bring them to Dubai later this year," said Chayya Bassi, Co-Founder, QBF Consulting.
The Inaugural Loyalty Academy CLMP Workshop will be held in Dubai from December 6-8th 2021, with Mike Capizzi himself leading the Workshop and interacting with attending delegates. For more information on the workshop and how to reserve a spot, contact the Loyalty Academy today at support@loyaltyacademy.org.
ABOUT Wise Marketer Group
The Wise Marketer™ is the most widely read source of news, insights, and research on all topics related to data-driven, customer-centric marketing. We deliver timely and unbiased perspectives to a global audience of marketing professionals.
The Loyalty Academy™ provides online education and corporate training to meet the demands of today's digital marketers. We are the source of the only recognized professional certification for loyalty marketers: the Certified Loyalty Marketing Professional™ (CLMP).
