PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brand consulting firm THE MACHINE today announced the rebranding of New York risk management consultancy RiskInk with an entire facelift; a new name, logo, and tagline plus a brand new website developed by Getextra.
In a space crowded with inefficiencies and procrastination, RiskInk founder and CEO, John Thackeray aspired for a brand with passion and purpose that reflected authoritative subject matter expertise and crystallized to clients why and how RiskInk can help them. "I have come across too many risk documents that were poorly written and badly structured as a result of mediocre subject matter expertise and/or writing skills. I wanted a brand that broke that mold," he commented.
Many companies in risk management look and sound generic and flat. "John brings an entirely new proposition to the table," comments Carlos Tribino, CEO of brand consultancy THE MACHINE. "The sheer passion, authority and Shakespearean approach in his writing inspired the name 'RiskInk' and the tagline 'We put the ink on risk," because that is exactly what his firm does. They do prolific work, they write authoritative pieces, they put the ink on risk."
The new website, at http://www.riskink.com was developed by UK-based digital agency, Getextra. "We developed a website that is clean, modern, fluid, easy to navigate across platforms and charged with SEO value. Something that stands out in the industry to deliver a message of ease and trust," said Paul Smith, founder and CEO of Getextra.
ABOUT RISKINK
RiskInk is a New York based risk management consulting firm founded by risk veteran and pundit John Thackeray. John has served as a senior risk executive at Citigroup, Deutsche AG and Société Générale, where he has perfected the art of producing risk documentation like no other consultancy, big or small, can deliver. As technology and the regulatory environment change, RiskInk is at the forefront, delving into research and writing white papers in everything there is to know about risk documentation. For more information, visit http://www.riskink.com.
ABOUT THE MACHINE
THE MACHINE is a Pittsburgh based brand consultancy that helps brands develop emotive connections with their audiences, turning them from customers into fans, thus maximizing organic growth. THE MACHINE identifies the brand's strongest unique assets - its mechanical advantage - and develops a brand narrative, design, experience and/or architecture in a verbal and graphic language that resonates in a most compelling way. For more information, visit http://www.themachine.biz.
ABOUT GETEXTRA
Getextra is a UK-based digital ad agency providing services in web development, paid search, display, shopping and video ads and SEO. We created our first Google Ads campaign in 2007 and were one of the first agencies in the UK to be awarded the Google Partner badge. In 2018 we were handpicked by Google to their exclusive Elevator scheme, designed to enhance the World's top performing agencies. For more information, visit http://www.getextra.co.uk.
Media Contact
Naera Kim, THE MACHINE, +1 (917) 575-6548, naera@themachine.biz
Carlos Tribino, THE MACHINE, 4129796786, carlos@themachine.biz
SOURCE THE MACHINE