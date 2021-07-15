FAIRHOPE, Ala., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Mackey Group Founder and CEO John Mackey has been named Supplier Member Director on the National Association of Fire Equipment Distributors (NAFED) board of directors. As a seasoned fire protection and life safety industry consultant, John has more than 15 years of experience in fire and life safety. He has worked with some of the strongest brands and contractor companies in fire equipment manufacturing, distribution, engineering and installation. He has been the CEO of The Mackey Group since 2019.
"NAFED is a great resource and advocate for the fire protection and life safety industry. I am very honored to be given the opportunity to sit on this board. I look forward to representing the suppliers in our industry and strengthening the relationship with the fire equipment distributors on the board and throughout the U.S. I am thankful for the industry and association leaders that built a strong foundation for NAFED and look forward to shaping the industry for the future," Mackey said.
John Mackey is the Founder and CEO of The Mackey Group, a consultant and advisory group headquartered in Fairhope, AL. TMG focuses on growth strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and new technologies in the fire protection and life safety industry.
Media Contact
Elizabeth Denham, Elizabeth Denham Writes, +1 251-300-1324, elizabethdenhamwrites@gmail.com
John Mackey, The Mackey Group, 251-270-8901, john@mackeygroupllc.com
SOURCE The Mackey Group