NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As live, in-person events continue to remain on pause throughout the country, lovers of architecture and interior design will be given a new way to experience modern architecture this year. The Modern Architecture + Design Society (MA+DS) will present their signature Modern Home Tour series in a virtual format throughout 2021, beginning with the 13th annual Austin Modern Home Tour in March.
Due to unprecedented snowfall and freezing temperatures in the area, this year's virtual Austin Modern Home Tour has been moved back one week and will take place the first weekend in March (Saturday the 6th and Sunday the 7th). The two-day event will feature live walkthroughs, using 3D imaging, of some of Austin's most interesting modern homes built in the last couple of years. Discussions and Q&As with a MA+DS host and the architects, builders, and homeowners will take place in each segment to give viewers all the details and background of each project.
"Our Austin Modern Home Tour will be the first of our virtual events in 2021," says MA+DS founder, James Leasure. "During our in-person tours, most visitors would explore each home on their own, and perhaps ask a question on their way out the door. During our virtual events, we explore the homes as a group and discuss the project's story with the people that created home, giving viewers some great details and background on each home."
Last year's Austin Modern Home Tour was the only in-person event MA+DS was able to hold before COVID-19 shut the door on large gatherings. Leasure says the 2021 calendar of virtual events is his group's answer to continuing live events in a safe manner until the world can resume in-person large gatherings.
Leasure: "As a small, event-based company, 2020 was obviously a tough year, but we are really excited about our virtual tours. The segments are fun and educational, and anyone, anywhere, can join from the safety of their owner homes."
Leasure also explains the benefit of the MA+DS virtual events: each home's segment will be recorded and made available after the LIVE event. Tourgoers will be able to revisit segments, watch any they missed on tour day, and explore many of the 3D scans on their own.
"The added bonus with doing a virtual event is that tourgoers interested in seeing the homes do not have to block a full day off on their schedule," says Leasure. "Likewise, those who live far away don't have to travel. We like to think of this as a LIVE TV show that you have the option to ask the host questions during the show, or watch DVR-style at a later time."
Confirmed 2021 Austin Modern Home Tour participants include:
- FIA Homes with Co(x)ist Studio
- J Christopher Architecture
- Barley|Pfeiffer Architecture
- Newcastle Homes w/ Element 5 Architecture
- Pavonetti Architecture
- Moontower Design + Build
- Matt Fajkus Architecture
- Cornerstone Architects
How this year's virtual tour works:
1) Tickets can be purchased here: https://mads.media/atxmod2021/
2) Tourgoers will receive an access link with unique passcode prior to the event.
3) Tourgoers can participate LIVE on tour day, watching the segments in real time and asking the architects, builders, designers, and homeowners questions, or…
4) Segments can be watched (or re-watched) and 3D models explored at a more convenient time after the event.
A curated selection of modern homes in and around Austin, Texas, will be showcased virtually during the 13th annual Austin Modern Home Tour on Saturday and Sunday, March 6th and 7th; a full schedule of events will be posted on the event page. Tickets are just $40 per device and grant access to the taped segments after the live event ends.
About the Modern Architecture + Design Society: Based in Austin, Texas, the Modern Architecture + Design Society was founded was founded by James Leasure in 2010 as Modern Home Tours, to introduce modern architecture and living to people across the nation. Through fun and informative self-guided home tours in dozens of cities across the USA and Canada, the group invites people into some of the most exciting examples of modern architecture and design in the nation. With carefully selected architects, neighborhoods and architecture, the MA+DS Home Tours are unlike anything you've ever seen. Not only will you learn about the cutting edge of home design while on our tours, but you might even get an idea or two for your next home project!
Media Contact
Ken Shallcross, Modern Architecture + Design Society, 7188840689, ken@modernhometours.com
SOURCE Modern Architecture + Design Society