WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the voice of the mortgage industry representing the interests of mortgage professionals and home buyers since 1973, is pleased to announce it has kicked-off 2022 with a highly attended and very successful and sold-out NAMB Focus 2022.
"This year's first association event, NAMB Focus, was a stimulating and overwhelmingly successful function for our over 400 attendees, presenters, partners and honored guests." said Linda McCoy, NAMB board president. "We were overjoyed by the many conversations the entire executive board had with our guests about how much valuable information was shared and learned between the entire pool of patrons. Our entire organization is excited to host additional market-leading professional development events throughout 2022 and beyond."
NAMB Focus offered attendees several professional development options including:
- Winning in a purchasing market (how to)
- The Ultimate Originator 2022 Business Plan
- Several marketing sessions including non-QM business strategies using emerging technology
- New tools to leverage social media such as LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram in marketing
- NAMB's new initiative High Heels in High Places, a new professional development item focused on women's opportunities and challenges within the mortgage industry
- Much more!
Additionally, the event offered several special speakers including spokespeople from Freddie Mac and representatives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Attendees learned many items from Freddie Mac experts including about single-Family Strategic Technology Integration, how to navigate the road ahead and how to create an impactful mortgage business in 2022.
Representatives from the FBI's Orlando field office spoke in detail about mortgage fraud and how to avoid it. The FBI remains committed to aggressively pursuing those who endanger the stability of the banking system ensuring the safety of assets and personal information the public has entrusted to its care.
Also, NAMB offered several state-of-the-art certification programs during the conference and approximately 100 attendees gained new certifications during NAMB Focus within these areas:
- Certified Veterans Lending Specialist (CVLS) Class
- CCS certification (Certified Credit Specialist)
"Education, certifications, professional development and bonding among our attendees is what drives our entire organization during our events to continue to be the leading voice of the mortgage marketplace and we look forward to hosting hundreds of additional industry professionals in April for the NAMB Legislative and Regulatory Conference in Washington, D.C," said McCoy.
