ATLANTA, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) has officially announced its inaugural recipients of its Nationwide Scholarship, presented in partnership with Nationwide Insurance.
As a result of the partnership and Nationwide's $20,000 gift, 10 HBCU scholars from across the country will receive an all-expense paid trip to the 44th NBMBAA annual conference in Atlanta (Fall 2022). The conference scholarship will cover airfare, baggage fees, ground transportation, accommodations and a stipend for food and incidentals.
Scholarship recipients will also receive an internship interview for career opportunities with Nationwide.
"Nationwide has been on our side for many, many years, and we are thrilled to continue our partnership by providing scholarships to those who are in need in order to accomplish their life's dreams," said Joe Handy, president and CEO of the National Black MBA Association.
The students, exclusively selected from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, were chosen based on their academic standings (a GPA of 3.0 or higher) and personal essays. The 10 recipients represented institutions Florida A&M University, Howard University, Johnson C. Smith University, Livingston College, North Carolina A&T State University, Shaw University and Virginia State University.
The Nationwide Scholarship was awarded as part of NBMBAA's Collegiate Partnership Program. The program was designed to establish "long-term, holistic" partnerships with institutions of higher education, with the ultimate goal of increasing placement rates of student members. The program supports NBMBAA's mission to lead in the creation of educational, wealth building and growth opportunities for those historically underrepresented throughout their careers as students, entrepreneurs and professionals.
The Nationwide Scholarship recipients were announced at this year's CIAA conference in Baltimore, Maryland. To learn more about NBMBAA, its College Partnership Program and membership opportunities, visit nbmbaa.org.
About National Black MBA Association: NBMBAA® is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) member-based professional organization which leads in the creation of educational, wealth building and growth opportunities for black students, professionals and entrepreneurs. Representing more than 20,000 members, 41 professional and 33 Leaders of Tomorrow® chapters, and over 500 corporate, academic and non-profit partners, the Association is dedicated to developing alliances that create intellectual and economic wealth in the Black community through its five channels of engagement: career, education, entrepreneurship, leadership and lifestyle. To learn more about NBMBAA, please go to nbmbaa.org and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
2022 NBMBAA X Nationwide Scholarship Recipients
- Jennifer Cotton - Johnson C. Smith University
- Trevor Elliott - Shaw University
- Kyle Jacobs - Virginia State University
- Omari Kilkenny - Virginia State University
- Mofolake Odubonojo - Virginia State University
- Varvara Papakonstantinou - Livingston College
- Zachary Jacob - Howard University
- Maurice Morten - Florida A&M University
- Jillian Bryant - North Carolina A&T State University
- Arie Bethea - North Carolina A&T State University
