WASHINGTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Structured Settlements Trade Association (NSSTA), the leading organization whose members are dedicated to preserving the rights of people with structured settlements, chooses Tacker LeCarpentier as President-Elect. Mr. LeCarpentier has been a member of NSSTA since 2006, serving in many leadership capacities, including a member of the Board of Directors. Current NSSTA President Michael W. Goodman made it official, saying "Our leadership couldn't be stronger with Tacker LeCarpentier as our next NSSTA President, as we forge new initiatives to embolden the structured settlement industry for our members, and continue NSSTA's legacy of strong advocacy and action for people with structured settlements following a lawsuit settlement."
Mr. LeCarpentier will be President of NSSTA in 2022, becoming the first Summit Structured Settlements consultant to lead NSSTA. Stan K. Harlan, CEO of Summit Structured Settlements (Summit), a nationally recognized leader in the industry, says. "Having been in the structured settlement industry since 1978 and a NSSTA founding member, we are excited to have one of our own Summit consultants at the helm of NSSTA in the tradition of caring and knowledgeable professionals who take pride in protecting and assisting claimants."
Mr. LeCarpentier is an attorney and a longtime certified structured settlement consultant at Summit. He is also President of Settlement Planning Services, LLC, located in North Carolina. He is a former law clerk to the Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, who brings 30 years of combined experience in insurance defense litigation and settlement planning. Mr. LeCarpentier says, "It is an honor and privilege to serve NSSTA in this position. My driving force every single day is, and will be the health and growth of our industry so we can continue our vital work for injury victims and their families."
NSSTA was established to ensure the periodic payments from a structured settlement remain tax-free. Executive Director of NSSTA Eric Vaughn, adds that he has seen the strength in NSSTA's leadership first hand. Mr. Vaughn says, "It's people like Tacker LeCarpentier, Michael Goodman at NFP Corp., Michelle Caine at Prudential Financial, and Geoff Kissel at Pacific Life Insurance, all recent NSSTA Presidents, along with Len Blonder at the Arcadia Settlements Group and one of the founders of NSSTA, who step up to the leadership calling at NSSTA, because they care deeply about people with structured settlements, providing financial security and peace of mind." The work that NSSTA has accomplished in the last 35-years to educate people about structured settlement solutions is acknowledged on Capitol Hill, in national tax policy, in the court system and among families facing financial uncertainty after a lawsuit settlement.
About NSSTA: The National Structured Settlements Trade Association (NSSTA) is the leading voice of the structured settlement industry, representing more than 1,200 professional structured settlement consultants, administrative and settlement business support staff, life insurance industry leaders, property casualty company claims professionals and lawyers in the United States and Canada. A structured settlement is a tax-free stream of periodic payments paid to an injured party by the defendant primarily through the purchase of annuity (fixed and determinable) issued directly by highly rated and state regulated life insurance companies. NSSTA is celebrating 35 Years of Advocacy and Action in 2021.
