WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The timing couldn't be better for the nation's only design-build events for infrastructure teams in the water/wastewater and transportation/aviation sectors. DBIA is excited to host the 2022 Design-Build for Water/Wastewater and Transportation/Aviation Conferences in-person and virtually April 4-8th.

Research shows design-build is the nation's fastest growing project delivery method delivering the most time and schedule-efficient projects in the nations. Passage of historic federal infrastructure investment means – more than ever -- Owners will be looking for qualified design-build teams to deliver on the promise of nationwide infrastructure renewal. This event will bring together thousands of the nation's leading design-build Owners and industry for timely and targeted Design-Build Done Right® education for every member of a design-build team, providing insights and resources to put to work immediately on vital infrastructure projects. In addition, networking opportunities will connect attendees with experts and suppliers to build the best teams possible.

The Design-Build Institute of America is the nation's expert on design-build project delivery.

