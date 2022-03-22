NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (The NYSPCC) has elected Shane Foley, Cyber, Risk & Regulatory Partner at PwC, Lilian Yang, Co-Founder of RiverEast Capital, and Mikal Finkelstein, MD, MPH, FAAP, to its Board of Directors. The decision was announced by Daniel M. Healy, President of the Board.
As the world's first child protection services agency, The NYSPCC is dedicated to responding to the complex needs of abused and neglected children, and those involved in their care, by providing best practice counseling, as well as legal and educational services. The NYSPCC has investigated more than 650,000 cases on behalf of over 2,000,000 children since its founding in 1875, has provided therapeutic care and education to over 45,000 children, and has educated over 70,000 professionals on how best to protect children from abuse and neglect.
Shane Foley is a Partner with PwC, as well as a leader in PwC's Cyber, Risk & Regulatory consulting practice, with responsibility for 800 professionals. He and his team work with public and private organizations to assess and improve their risk management and compliance processes. Foley graduated from Boston College in 1999 and has been with PwC for the last 22 years, including four years in Asia, two years working with PwC India and two years working with PwC Japan.
Lilian Yang is Co-Founder of RiverEast Capital, a private investment firm. Prior to this role, Lilian was a VP at Citigroup for over four years. She is now an individual investor overseeing the Cosmin Panait & Lilian Yang Foundation, which focuses on making positive social impacts on children and education. Yang received her undergraduate degree from The University of Edinburgh and her Master's degree from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.
Mikal Finkelstein, MD, MPH, FAAP, is a board-certified pediatrician. After several years in private practice, she traveled to Haiti in response to the 2010 earthquake and embarked on a career in global health and humanitarian work. She has worked with UNICEF and multiple NGOs in Haiti and Africa. At the same time as her international work, she spent several years in school-based health in the South Bronx in NYC providing clinical care, supervising and training practitioners, and developing and evaluating programs in child and adolescent health. From 2015-2019, she served on the Board of CapraCare, a Haitian relief organization, as Secretary and Medical Director. She is currently completing a doctorate in Public Health at Columbia University and conducts research in population and family health. She received her BA from the University of Pennsylvania, her MD from Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and her MPH from NYU.
"The NYSPCC is thrilled to welcome Shane Foley, Lilian Yang and Mikal Finkelstein as the newest members of our wonderful Board of Directors," said Dr. Mary L. Pulido, Executive Director of The NYSPCC. "These exceptional individuals join the ranks of our current Board members who have all dedicated their time and energy to helping our organization in its critical mission to keep children safe from abuse and neglect."
In addition, The NYSPCC has appointed Christine Curran as President of the organization's Junior Society. The NYSPCC's Junior Society has also named Tyler Hyacinth as Vice President of the Board; Oerta Trepca as Treasurer of the Board; and Eliza Breed as Secretary of the Board. Breed's appointment is of significant note as she is a descendent of Elbridge Thomas Gerry, founder of The NYSPCC.
Launched in 2005, The Junior Society is a dynamic group of young professionals passionate about protecting children and furthering the lifesaving mission of The NYSPCC. The group supports the agency by serving as ambassadors, cultivating prospective volunteers and donors, and fundraising.
ABOUT THE NYSPCC
The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (The NYSPCC) is one of the most highly respected child protective agencies in the world. Founded in 1875, The NYSPCC helps the most vulnerable children of our community recover from trauma. And, more importantly, it helps prevent child abuse through its work with parents, teachers, children and foster care agencies. The NYSPCC's amazing work is used as a model for child welfare agencies across the nation. The NYSPCC has investigated more than 650,000 cases on behalf of over two million children and has educated over 53,000 professionals working with children on child abuse and neglect issues. Read more about The NYSPCC at http://www.nyspcc.org/.
