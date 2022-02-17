KAILUA KONA, Hawaii, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ohana at Kaloko Gardens has opened it's newest resort-style rehab property to accommodate additional clients within its integrated residential day treatment program designed around an evidence-based, holistic approach to recovery. Clients enjoy a luxury property offering state-of-the-art amenities in a setting surrounded by greenery, fruit trees, flowers and tropical wildlife. The Ohana welcomes clients seeking treatments for alcohol addiction, drug addiction and dual diagnosis. Stays can be booked for periods lasting 30 to 120 days. Admissions at the newly opened property are available for 2022.
An Invitation to Experience Rehab the Hawaiian Way
The Ohana follows an innovative treatment philosophy that blends the experience of a Hawaiian retreat and resort with evidence-based therapies for addiction recovery. Various therapeutic modalities are tied in with the resort facility's natural surroundings. Guests can fully unplug and relax in a pressure-free environment.
The Ohana's beautiful setting enables clients to be fully present throughout the journey. Clients are invited to reconnect with themselves while enjoying activities by the mountains, on land and in the water. Clients of the newly opened second residence can utilize the surrounding beaches and trails to enjoy hiking, swimming, snorkeling and scuba-diving excursions.
An Emphasis on Comfort During Transformation
The Ohana takes care of every material need to allow guests to focus on interior transformations and healing during their stays. Clients enjoy ample outdoor space, Wi-Fi and hotspots in every suite, yoga, a swimming pool, a Jacuzzi, designated work areas and many resort-style touches for relaxation. The weather in Kailua-Kona allows guests enrolled at the facility to enjoy the grounds and surrounding area during all times of the year.
A Focus on Using the Environment to Heal
The Ohana's location on the Big Island of Hawaii is considered part of the facility's integrated approach to transformation and healing. The serenity of the natural environment surrounding the facility is an integral part of the therapeutic process for clients. In addition to taking part in traditional evidence-based rehab activities, guests can also take advantage of The Ohana's unique Adventure Therapy Program and Holistic Therapy Program to explore the mind-body-spirit relationship through various mindfulness-based practices and adventure-filled activities.
About The Ohana
Established in 2020, The Ohana Addiction Treatment Center operates on the mission of helping individuals attain long-term recovery through adventure-filled, trauma-informed and evidence-based practices. It is the only intensive program and recovery residence for the treatment of substance abuse of its kind on the Island of Hawaii. Information regarding availability can be found by calling The Ohana at (877) 664-2622.
