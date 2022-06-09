Dr. Truong will address fellow physicians and attendees on ways to increase practice patient loads
FREDERICKSBURG, Va., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Truong Rehabilitation Center is pleased to announce that its founder and principal, Anne Truong, M. D., will speak on June 9, 2022, at The Orthobiologic Institute (TOBI) Annual Conference in Hollywood, Florida. Dr. Truong will demonstrate her marketing savvy and proficiency by sharing a few simple best practices to increase patients and appointments. Additionally, on June 11 at TOBI, Dr. Truong will participate as an expert panelist in Alternatives to Injections: Interactive Shockwave discussion.
The 2022 TOBI Conference is an immersive event that combines practical training and hands-on skills building with cutting-edge research and the latest industry updates shaping the future of how physicians approach healing.
Dr. Truong said, "I am truly honored to attend and speak at the prestigious 2022 TOBI Conference. It is the most well-respected event consistently at the forefront of biologic
research and practices."
Anne Truong, M.D. is a board-certified Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation physician with over 20 years of experience specializing in anti-aging and biologic cellular medicine. Through Dr. Truong's expertise, she has successfully treated over 7,000 men for erectile dysfunction.
Through her philosophy and commitment to her patients, Dr. Truong provides the best treatment plan aligned with her patients' goals.
About Truong Rehabilitation Center
Truong Rehabilitation Center specializes in anti-aging and biologic cellular medicine, specifically in treating erectile dysfunction. Anne Truong, M.D. is a recognized intimate health physician expert. She is a board-certified physical medicine and rehabilitation physician, successful author, and podcaster.
