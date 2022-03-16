WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Pacitto Group today announced Avant One Real Estate and its partnership with Side. The alliance will ensure that Avant One Real Estate, a company that fuses together its decades-worth of experience with tomorrow's tech, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
With over 35 years in real estate, Avant One Real Estate founder Teri Pacitto has garnered upward of $982 million in sales and is consistently ranked among the top 1.5% of agents nationwide by RealTrends and The Wall Street Journal. Pacitto's additional achievements include unanimous five-star reviews and a 90% repeat and referral business. The next edition of The Pacitto Group, Avant One Real Estate offers old-fashioned customer service boosted by the latest tech. The company specializes in luxury real estate and represents buyers and sellers throughout Los Angeles and Ventura counties, including Westlake Village, Lake Sherwood, Calabasas, and Hidden Hills.
"Driven by the desire to help our clients elevate their lifestyles and create wealth, my team and I have long been employing the latest technology and data-driven marketing," said Pacitto. "Avant One attracts the top agents in the region because we are poised on the cutting edge while remaining true to old-fashioned values like integrity, service, and care.
Partnering with Side will ensure Avant One Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Avant One Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Avant One Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"We've forged a strategic partnership with Side because I believe that the future of real estate hinges on giving top agents top support," continued Pacitto. "At Avant One, we have top tech and a team of experts behind us ready to answer questions and solve problems. That means we can focus on helping our clients succeed and building relationships that last."
