CHICAGO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Planet Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners and leading provider of outsourced human capital and consulting solutions, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire OmniPoint Staffing, a full-service IT staff augmentation firm that specializes in providing highly skilled resources for ERP and infrastructure projects.
The acquisition will further expand Planet's current Technology portfolio through enhanced, specialized staffing and consulting services, which align with the company's strategic human capital initiatives. In addition to forming Planet Technology in January of 2021 with legacy technology Planet divisions and the acquisitions of WinterWyman, I.T. Works Recruitment and Interactive Business Systems; The Planet Group announced earlier this month it had launched Rokster, an innovative consulting firm specializing in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Business Intelligence.
OmniPoint Staffing is led by Partners Glenn Myer, Derek Shipes, and Keith Will and is the only staffing firm that is an authorized provider of Workday resources. In addition, OmniPoint has extensive experience working on large-scale system implementation projects for big and small organizations across a wide range of industries and supporting multiple enterprise systems including Oracle, SAP, and PeopleSoft.
OmniPoint provides their clients with both functional and technical consultants, from developers to subject matter experts to project leads and project managers across a diverse set of applications and technologies.
"We are excited to welcome OmniPoint Staffing to The Planet Group as we continue to build upon and expand our Technology division and service offerings," said Michael Stomberg, CEO of The Planet Group. "The successful and unique Workday practice that the OmniPoint team built over the years combined with their high-performance culture and commitment to client satisfaction, make it a natural fit within Planet."
"We are proud of our entire team and all that we have accomplished together," said Derek Shipes, Partner of OmniPoint Staffing. "We are equally as excited to join The Planet Group and know the full breadth of staffing and consulting services they offer will be extremely beneficial to our clients and mean greater opportunity for our employees and consultants."
The Planet Group was named as one of the Fastest Growing Staffing Firms in the U.S. by Staffing Industry Analysts. OmniPoint Staffing is the fifth technology firm that Planet has acquired since 2018.
Fairmount Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to OmniPoint in the transaction.
ABOUT THE PLANET GROUP
The Planet Group consists of a group of related global consulting organizations and renowned staffing brands, and has been purposefully built to address the professional services needs of leading companies in the Technology, Diversified Energy & Engineering, Accounting & Finance, Human Resources, Healthcare, and Digital Marketing areas. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with offices throughout the US and Europe. Learn more at theplanetgroup.com.
ABOUT OMNIPOINT STAFFING
OmniPoint Staffing is a full-service IT staff augmentation firm that specializes in providing highly skilled resources for ERP and infrastructure projects. Their management team and recruiters have extensive experience working on large-scale system implementation projects for large and small organizations across a diverse set of industries. As a result, they understand the technology and many of the challenges faced within IT initiatives. Go to omnipointstaffing.com to read more.
ABOUT ODYSSEY INVESTMENT PARTNERS
Odyssey Investment Partners, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, is a leading private equity investment firm with more than a 25-year history of partnering with skilled managers to transform middle-market companies into more efficient and diversified businesses with strong growth profiles. Odyssey makes majority-controlled investments in industries with a long-term positive outlook and favorable secular trends. For further information about Odyssey, please visit odysseyinvestment.com.
