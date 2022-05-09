(PRNewsfoto/Bill Pulte)

(PRNewsfoto/Bill Pulte)

 By The Pulte Family

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulte Family would like to commend Richard Dreiling, Lead Independent Director of Lowe's Home Improvement (NYSE:LOW) and Executive Chairman of Dollar Tree (NYSE:DLTR), for his service on the independent Board of Directors for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) where he served as chair of nominating and governance for a period of time.

Pulte Homes was founded by William "Bill" J. Pulte (1932-2018) and was added to the public markets in 1969, permanently changing the American homebuilding industry. Mr. Pulte took his successful business public to give back to his employees. The Bill Pulte Foundation continues this rich tradition through its "Pulte Shares" program where current and former PulteGroup employees are pre-qualified for an educational scholarship program.

Dreiling leaves PulteGroup better than he found it to continue his tenures on the boards of Kellogg and Lowe's Home Improvement. PulteGroup announced that Mr. Dreiling's position would not be replaced, shrinking the size of the independent board to nine.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-pulte-family-commends-outgoing-pultegroup-nysephm-director-richard-dreiling-301542529.html

SOURCE The Pulte Family

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.