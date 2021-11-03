ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On November 15, Dr. Alex Montague, a highly-trained facial plastic surgeon, will join Dr. Vito Quatela, Dr. William Koenig, Dr. Heather Lee, and Dr. Ashley Amalfi of the Quatela Center for Plastic Surgery in Rochester, NY. Dr. Montague specializes in aesthetic and reconstructive facial surgery and hair restoration procedures.
"I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Montague back to our practice. During his fellowship and the subsequent years he's been practicing in Kentucky, he has consistently shown exemplary skills. He truly emulates our core values making him a wonderful addition to our practice," said Dr. Vito Quatela.
"Dr. Montague is well known to us and has a great reputation for being an outstanding facial plastic surgeon. His patients love him because he delivers wonderful patient care and truly cares about them. We are thrilled to welcome him to the practice!" remarked Dr. William Koenig.
"I'm excited about the opportunity to welcome back Dr. Montague, an AAFPRS-trained facial plastic surgeon to our team. With his experience in both cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries, Dr. Montague is a welcome addition to our facial plastics team," Dr. Heather Lee remarked.
"I am so excited to be part of an organization that is growing and evolving to meet our patients' needs. Dr. Montague will add his own expertise to the practice as we continue to offer the best possible experience to our patients," added Dr. Amalfi.
Hailing from Ashland, Kentucky, Dr. Montague graduated summa cum laude from the University of Kentucky in Lexington with a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering. He continued in his studies at the University of Louisville School of Medicine to complete his Doctor of Medicine degree. During his undergraduate and graduate schooling, he was the recipient of several scholarships, along with being voted Most Outstanding Chemical Engineering Junior. In 2012, he was inducted into the Gold Humanism Honor Society and Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society.
After completing his five-year residency at West Virginia University Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery in Morgantown, West Virginia, he came to the Quatela Center to complete his AAFPRS Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery fellowship under Dr. Quatela. During this time, he developed expertise in facial plastic surgery with a focus on both aesthetic and functional procedures, including facelift, cosmetic and functional rhinoplasty, forehead lift, injectables, Mohs repair, eyelid lift, and hair restoration. Dr. Montague is board certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and is a member of the American Academy of Otolaryngology and the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.
To learn more about Dr. Montague and/or the Quatela Center for Plastic Surgery, visit Quatela.com or call 585.244.1000.
