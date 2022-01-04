ITASCA, Ill., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The RDI Group, a global leader in engineered capital equipment, supporting various industries including asphalt roofing, metal coil processing, medical, power and utilities, has named Eli Orfanos as Chief Financial Officer.
Mr. Orfanos will oversee finance and accounting for all of The RDI Group's business units. He will be responsible for leading the finance organization to drive long-term growth, capitalizing on the growing worldwide demand for its technology, products and services.
Mr. Orfanos has extensive experience in manufacturing, capital equipment and distribution in private and publicly owned companies. Prior to joining The RDI Group, Mr. Orfanos worked for Corporate Imaging Concepts, a market leading distributor of promotional products. He was responsible for accounting and financial management across multiple locations, working with various teams in driving revenue growth and margin expansion, as well as managing a broad range of financial and accounting responsibilities, including M&A.
Prior to joining Corporate Imaging Concepts, Mr. Orfanos had other CFO roles in manufacturing, healthcare, and multiple other industries. Mr. Orfanos commented, "I am very excited to join The RDI Group team. I believe the potential for growth and value creation is tremendous, given the talented and passionate people at the company. I am energized by the opportunity and look forward to working with our leadership team to set and execute our strategy for continued growth."
"We are very excited to welcome Eli to RDI as he brings tremendous experience, skills and a passion for performance that will add strength to our executive team and our entire organization," said Curtis Maas, Chairman and CEO. "Eli will contribute in many ways to help all of us fulfill our commitments to customer satisfaction, continuous innovation and consistent growth."
Mr. Orfanos' educational background includes a BS in Accountancy from University of Illinois.
About The RDI Group
The RDI Group, a global leader and parent company of Reichel & Drews, RDI Laser Blanking Systems, RDI Medical and RDI Enclosures & Systems, specializes in the design and manufacture of industrial systems for diverse, worldwide markets including asphalt roofing, construction, telecommunications, power, metal coil processing and medical industries. Respected for innovation and reliability, the machinery and manufacturing solutions designed and built by The RDI Group have been helping customers improve productivity and profits for more than 110 years. The RDI Group is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, USA and has a sales office in Beijing, China. For more information about The RDI Group, visit http://www.therdigroup.com.
Media Contact
Media Relations, The RDI Group, +1 (630)2740695, shank@therdigroup.com
SOURCE The RDI Group