TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The economic cycle is candidate driven. With the unemployment rate lower than 6% in the United States, hiring managers are finding it difficult to attract candidates. Together, Mindscope and Able's leadership teams recognized a solution to this problem, by drastically improving the candidate experience and reducing time-to-fill.
The integration of Mindscope's feature-rich ATS, with Able's cutting-edge and mobile-friendly onboarding tool make recruiting faster, more efficient, and more profitable. Mindscope and Able's priorities are intricately aligned, with each operating as software solutions aiming to provide cutting-edge tools to forward-thinking leaders in staffing.
Dan Duic, CEO and Founder of Mindscope Staffing and Recruiting Software, has commented:
"Here at Mindscope we are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with a company like Able. Their innovative and strategic approach to streamlining and automating the onboarding process, closely resonates with our approach to our powerful and intuitive ATS software."
With both companies' specializing in their respective fields, the intuitive integration between top-notch sourcing, hiring, onboarding and re-engagement functionality results in an end-to-end solution that keeps staffing agencies ahead of the competition, and first to top talent.
"We're excited to partner with a top-tier hiring tech provider like Mindscope," said Gerald Hetrick, CEO of Able. "Together, we share a commitment to providing a more connected and comprehensive experience for candidates and recruiters alike across key stages of the hiring journey."
Able
Able offers a fully-featured onboarding automation platform to help staffing firms ensure all candidates have a world-class onboarding experience. The company's cloud-based, mobile-first platform makes qualifying, hiring, and engaging candidates easy for everyone involved. Able can automate even the most complex of hiring workflows, so staffing firms can hire up to 90 percent faster at half the cost.
For more information, visit http://www.ableteams.com
Mindscope Staffing and Recruiting Software
Mindscope is an innovative, all-in-one applicant tracking system and industry-specific CRM based in Toronto, Ontario. Thousands of recruiters from around the world rely on Mindscope's intuitive features and integrations to increase quality placements and outperform their competition every day. It's modern, user-friendly user-interface takes the guess work out of using applicant tracking systems, without sacrificing power and robustness.
