Georgia and Alabama-based staffing firm and its medical staffing division, Medical Connections, join The Reserves Network's family of offices.
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Reserves Network, a staffing industry leader in the areas of manufacturing, logistics, engineering, call centers, finance, real estate, government, and healthcare, has acquired Georgia and Alabama-based Staffing Connections.
Founded in 2006, Staffing Connections provides temporary, temp-to-hire and direct hire staffing services for both clerical and industrial opportunities throughout the Columbus, GA; Stockbridge, GA; and Opelika, AL markets.
The company will maintain the Staffing Connections name and brand and operate as an affiliate of The Reserves Network. This includes Medical Connections, a division of Staffing Connections, founded in 2018 to provide medical staffing.
President & CEO Kim Taccati will continue to oversee business operations. All internal employees will remain with the company.
"Although much larger than Staffing Connections and Medical Connections, The Reserves Network is homegrown and founded on the same principles of quality, reliability and integrity," says Taccati. "Moreover, The Reserves Network has the resources to enhance the benefits and services we provide our internal staff, temporary employees and customers, who will still get to work with the same staffing specialists in all of our offices."
Headquartered in the Cleveland suburb of Fairview Park, Ohio, The Reserves Network was established in 1984. The family-owned and veteran-founded company is privately held and has received multiple honors for customer loyalty, outstanding growth, and management excellence. The Reserves Network employs nearly 20,000 employees annually through its more than 40 operating locations in the Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, and works with customers nationwide.
Staffing Connections' Columbus and Stockbridge offices join The Reserves Network's five locations in the Georgia market, which include, Duluth, McDonough, Savannah, Smyrna and Statesboro. Opelika will be the company's first office in Alabama.
"Staffing Connections and Medical Connections entrance into The Reserves Network family brings a talented and experienced staff," says Neil Stallard, CEO of The Reserves Network. "It's a privilege to have them as a part of our team. We're excited to work together as we support the staffing needs of area businesses and job seekers."
This marks the second acquisition The Reserves Network has made in the last six months. The company acquired Texas-based Resource Staffing in October with multiple locations in Austin, Dallas and the Greater Houston area.
Adds Nicholas Stallard, chief growth officer of The Reserves Network: "We're thrilled to be growing in Georgia, and now able to serve the staffing needs of Alabama through this new partnership. Staffing Connections and Medical Connections are two great organizations that complement The Reserves Network's business model and commitment to customer satisfaction."
Media Contact
Brandon Thimke, The Reserves Network, 1 4407791400, bthimke@trnstaffing.com
SOURCE The Reserves Network