ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Speciality logistics expert The Shipping Monster (TSM) is thrilled to be a founding partner of Museums/Musées Canada.
Museums/Musées Canada (The Organization) is grassroots and member-focused. Arising out of the devastation of the pandemic, the organization supports those who work in museums, galleries, science centres, and related cultural institutions across Canada. The organization's first event, the inaugural Museums/Musées Canada Summit 2022, will be held from Sunday, January 16 through Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at THEMUSEUM in Kitchener, Ontario.
The inaugural summit will be an opportunity for dialogue, mentorship, networking, and support for all those working at museums or in a museum-supporting sector. In addition, attendees will be able to enjoy The Rolling Stones | UNZIPPED delivered by DHL. It is the first international exhibition by and about the world-famous rock band.
During the Museums/Musées Canada Summit 2022, The Shipping Monster CEO & Founder, Robert Aspinall, is looking forward to welcoming attendees at the Voodoo Lounge Reception on Monday, January 17. Additionally, Aspinall will host a presentation entitled "Logistics : You can't always get what you want" on Tuesday, January 18. Says Aspinall, "Community is what makes museums and their partners thrive. We look forward to this summit as it allows our community an opportunity to connect, learn and grow."
Serving as founding partners of Museums/Musées Canada is only one way The Shipping Monster is showing commitment to the region. The company is also officially launching The Shipping Monster Canada in January 2022 to better serve Canadian partners with personalized solutions in brokerage, transportation, storage, labor scheduling and more.
# # #
Established in 2009, The Shipping Monster is a specialty logistics business offering end to end, global transportation and logistics solutions to the live events, attractions, and entertainment industry. Learn more at TheShippingMonster.com
Media Contact
Robert Aspinall, The Shipping Monster, +1 4045767296, robert@theshippingmonster.com
SOURCE The Shipping Monster