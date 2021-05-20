NOVI, Mich., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) (the "Company"), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and fleet vehicle industries (including last mile delivery, specialty service, and vocation-specific upfit markets), as well as for the recreational vehicle markets, today announced it will hold a virtual Analyst and Investor Conference on June 8, 2021.
The event will include an overview of The Shyft Group's business model and long-term growth strategies. Senior management will provide in-depth presentations covering the Company's businesses, as well as financial and performance targets.
The Shyft Group 2021 Analyst and Investor Conference is an excellent opportunity to learn more about Shyft and its dynamic and growing roster of specialty vehicle brands. The event will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, and is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and to conclude at approximately 12:30 p.m. ET. Investors interested in attending the virtual event may register in advance at www.theshyftgroup.com/analyst-day.
For more information about The Shyft Group, please visit www.theshyftgroup.com.
About The Shyft Group
The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. Today, its go-to-market brands include Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, DuraMag and Magnum, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan RV Chassis, and Builtmore Contract Manufacturing, which are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, first-to-market innovation, and industry-leading aftermarket parts, service, and support. The Company employs approximately 3,000 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $676 million in 2020. Learn more about The Shyft Group at www.TheShyftGroup.com.
CONTACT:
Juris Pagrabs
Group Treasurer &
Director of Investor Relations
The Shyft Group, Inc.
(517) 997-3862
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-shyft-group-to-hold-virtual-analyst-and-investor-conference-on-june-8-2021-301295540.html
SOURCE The Shyft Group, Inc.