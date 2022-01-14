IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Spanish Group has announced that it is expanding its services in the United Kingdom to include more extensive document translation options as well as providing these services at enhanced speeds to meet the increasingly complex demands of international trade and immigration.
This announcement comes on the heels of online retail sales becoming a third of all retail in the UK earlier in 2021 and the enhanced complexity of immigration services in a post-Brexit and pandemic environment. By expanding their translation services in the UK, The Spanish Group plans to fill the gap caused by the growing need for fast, reliable, and professional language services in the region.
"Our company was designed around providing essential translation services that can meet the modern needs of global trade and immigration, especially amongst underserved communities. We see the recent changes to the UK economy as both an opportunity to grow our market share and a chance to help those struggling with the growing complexity of the immigration process." - Salvador Ordorica, founder and CEO of The Spanish Group
The Spanish Group is well poised to offer these services for UK companies and immigrants, having recently been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The company has been quickly expanding into new regions and new industries, including the medical field, filling an ever-growing need caused by globalization and the Covid-19 pandemic.
By focusing on hiring native speakers and relying on accomplished language professionals with proven real-world experience, The Spanish Group has created a service that is both integral to the day-to-day operations of multiple Fortune 500 corporations, as well as a lifeline for thousands of families and individuals trying to make sense of convoluted immigration policies and requirements. Having already created teams to provide essential certified translation services for USCIS, The Spanish Group will provide these services in the UK as part of their expansion to offer British translation services.
The Spanish Group has become essential for several companies who are transitioning into the "new normal." Other noteworthy services they have recently expanded into include same-day translation of PCR/Covid-19 tests —a growing requirement for businesses around the globe. Other UK translation services have been slow to adapt to these new demands and the quick timetables they require.
With the growing role of The Spanish Group, translation in the United Kingdom is set to become faster and easier than ever to obtain.
Document translation services, certified translation services, and translation for a number of specialized industries all fall under the purview of The Spanish Group. It is safe to say that their entrance into the UK is to do more than simply translate documents, but to enhance the overall capabilities of businesses and immigration services throughout England, Scotland, and Ireland.
