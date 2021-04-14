GRAPEVINE, Texas, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Trade Group, an award-winning event marketing and creative design firm, has officially opened its Showroom in the new Grapevine, TX, facility. Previously, the company was based in Carrollton, TX.
The building, which was finished in late 2020, boasts 350,000 square feet of space on a 17-acre property. Of that, 10,000 square feet is dedicated to the Showroom, which presents dozens of different booth variations The Trade Group offers – from tabletop displays and 10x10 popups to modular booths and fully custom exhibits.
The sales consulting team is now providing live tours to companies interested in working with The Trade Group on their next booth build or any other marketing strategy.
"Our team is eager to invite clients and companies interested in The Trade Group's solutions to tour the facility, especially the vast Showroom, which is filled with some of our best work," says Chris Stone, CEO, The Trade Group. "Our building has enough space to ensure visitors are socially distanced and we're following all COVID-related precautions."
In addition to the Showroom, the building has a 170,000-square-foot warehouse to store clients' exhibit assets, execute initial booth installs for customer review and fabricate exhibits and accessories for custom needs. All of The Trade Group's printing – whether on traditional substrates or fabric – is done in-house in the 20,000-square-foot graphics department adjacent to the design team.
Offices, protected open work areas, conference rooms, a training room, large kitchen/café and an inviting lobby space with ample seating comprise the rest of the building. A festive outdoor patio with built-in kitchen rounds out the facility's features as a place to host customer events and employee-related get-togethers.
The Trade Group's new facility is located at 2900 Genesis Way, Grapevine, TX, 76051. To learn more about the company's services and solutions for trade shows, experiential activations and other live events, visit http://www.tradegroup.com or call 800-343-2005 to speak with a sales consultant.
The Trade Group is an award-winning, full-service event marketing and creative design firm, specializing in trade shows, esports events and activations, corporate events, brand activations, corporate interiors, retail merchandising, commercial graphics and experiential solutions. Since 1986, the company's team of live event, design and engineering experts has helped thousands of clients amplify their brands and successfully navigate a wide range of events and experiences. Clients rely on The Trade Group for: event ideation, creation and production; esports expertise; exhibit design and fabrication; graphic design and production; strategic marketing solutions; technology integration and more.
