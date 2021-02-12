GRAPEVINE, Texas, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Trade Group, an award-winning event marketing and creative design firm, is pleased to announce that it has been named one of Dallas-Fort Worth Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® for the fifth consecutive year. The annual competition, organized by National Association for Business Resources, recognizes organizations that "display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment."
To achieve recognition as a local Best and Brightest company, organizations must display excellence in several categories, including: compensation, benefits and employee solutions; employee enrichment, engagement and retention; employee education and development; recruitment, selection and orientation; employee achievement and recognition; communication and shared vision; diversity and inclusion; work-life balance; community initiatives; and strategic company performance.
According to Chris Stone, President and CEO of The Trade Group, "It is an honor to be recognized again as a Best and Brightest place to work. We have always known it is our employees and their contributions to the organization that position The Trade Group as a market leader. But, with the harsh reality of the past year and the various challenges we have faced as an industry, it's more apparent than ever that is where the level of excellence we possess as a company is seeded."
"Throughout the year of 2020, the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® have demonstrated leadership and forward thinking as they pivoted their business and workforce through Covid-19," says Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs. "As the conversation and focus has shifted, our Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions regarding race relations and employee wellbeing. In these unique times, the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® excel and share their knowledge with others."
To learn more about The Trade Group's services and solutions for trade shows, experiential activations and other live events, visit http://www.tradegroup.com or call 800-343-2005 to speak with a sales consultant.
ABOUT THE TRADE GROUP
The Trade Group is an award-winning, full-service event marketing and creative design firm, specializing in trade shows, esports events and activations, corporate events, brand activations, corporate interiors, retail merchandising, commercial graphics and experiential solutions. Since 1986, the company's team of live event, design and engineering experts has helped thousands of clients amplify their brands and successfully navigate a wide range of events and experiences. Clients rely on The Trade Group for: event ideation, creation and production; esports expertise; exhibit design and fabrication; graphic design and production; strategic marketing solutions; technology integration and more.
Media Contact
Nicole Buraglio, The Trade Group, 214-764-7110, nburaglio@tradegroup.com
SOURCE The Trade Group