Brian Miller has succeeded David Wilson Sr. as Chief Executive Officer of Triton Automotive Group. Miller focused on building the momentum and continuing to establish Triton within the industry.
INDIANAPOLIS, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Triton Automotive Group Board of Directors has named Brian Miller the new Chief Executive Officer, effective Sunday, May 1, 2022.
Miller, previously the Executive Vice President of Operations, takes over for outbound CEO David Wilson Sr. Miller joined Triton in 2019 as the Vice President of Operations, and prior to Triton, Miller was a partner for Conclusive Analytics, a database analytics firm.
He made additional stops at Continental AG and Continental Teves, serving in directorial roles in both marketing and operations. Miller also enjoyed a lengthy career with Ford Motor Company, where he held a variety of positions in sales, marketing, product planning, and corporate strategy across 25 years.
"I'm humbled and honored to be named CEO and excited about the opportunity to continue to work with Dave, the Board of Directors, and the Triton team," said Miller. "My main focus as CEO will be to continue building the momentum and continue establishing Triton within the industry for our company as well as our shareholders.
"We'll be looking for growth in Triton Protect and Triton Financial Services, growing and establishing the strategic partnerships."
Wilson Sr. served as CEO of Triton since October 2021. He retains his position as the Chairman of the Board.
"I am excited that Brian is taking over the reins as CEO of our great company," said Wilson Sr. "Brian's passion for Triton and the Triton team is second to none. The Triton Board of Directors is confident in Brian's vision, wisdom, and leadership. The board knows from experience over the last six months that Brian will foster a strong and transparent working relationship with the board and that he deeply values his Triton team members.
"I can't thank everyone enough for your support over the past 6½ months," added Wilson about his tenure as CEO. "Each and every one of you has been so helpful every step of the way. I will be working closely with Brian during our transition over the next two months. For me, it's truly not goodbye. This experience has been one of the most rewarding roles in my career and will, without a doubt, assist me in my role as Chairman of the Board."
