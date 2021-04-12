DENVER, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To further its commitment to all the communities around Denver, The Urology Center of Colorado (TUCC) is opening a new location in Lone Tree, Colorado.
In order to better serve more patients in south Denver, TUCC is opening a new office located at 9695 S. Yosemite St., Suite 359, Lone Tree, CO 80124. The office will begin seeing patients on April 12, 2021, but is ready to schedule patients immediately.
"Our passion for patient care continues to drive our mission and that includes connecting with patients in areas that we may not be serving with our Mile High facility," says Dr. Montoya, Urologist and President of TUCC. "Lone Tree is a convenient location for many patients and we look forward to caring for people in Southeast Denver including Castle Rock, Parker and Colorado Springs."
The Urology Center of Colorado is comprised of 19 Urologists, 1 Radiation Oncologist and 6 Advanced Practice Providers. TUCC is physician-owned practice with all physicians focusing on sub-specialties and a passion for providing comprehensive, compassionate care.
TUCC has a long history of serving the Denver region and was formed in 2006 with a mission of "Excellence in Urology." TUCC was created from the merger of two urology practices, Western Urologic Associates and Colorado Urology Associates, both of which cared for patients for more than 30 years.
To learn more about The Urology Center of Colorado providers and services, visit http://www.tucc.com
About The Urology Center of Colorado
The Urology Center of Colorado (TUCC) offers the most comprehensive and compassionate urologic care in the Rocky Mountain region providing treatment for all urologic conditions. TUCC Mile High includes: a state-of-the-art urology clinic; radiology, laboratory and pathology services; on-site radiation therapy; a comprehensive urologic cancer center; a clinical research department and a full-service outpatient ambulatory surgery center. TUCC Lone Tree provides a convenient Southeast location backed by TUCC's long-term commitment to excellence in urology. http://www.tucc.com
