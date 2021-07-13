NEWPORT, R.I., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection, Newport's luxurious coastal retreat and celebrated vintage mansion, is delighted to announce Jordi Vallѐs Blistin as General Manager. A seasoned hospitality professional with more than 20 years of luxury experience, Vallѐs will oversee all operations for the iconic downtown property as it unveils a striking top-to-bottom transformation this summer.
"It is a pleasure to promote Jordi to General Manager of The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection," said Craig Reid, president and chief executive officer, Auberge Resorts Collection. "His extensive experience with Auberge, drive for excellence and impressive leadership skills make him the perfect individual to usher the hotel into this new era as we prepare to reveal its reimagined look this summer."
Most recently, Vallѐs was Resort Manager for Chileno Bay Resort, Auberge Resorts Collection, where he oversaw all areas of the property, including the two restaurants, luxury spa, 119 guest rooms and suites, and 82 residences. During his time at the Los Cabos resort, he played a key role in helping the resort obtain a Forbes five-star rating. Prior to his time with Auberge Resorts Collection, Vallѐs held leadership positions at luxury hotels and resorts worldwide, including COMO Parrot Cay in Turks and Caicos, The Ritz Carlton Hotel Company and St. Regis Hotels.
"I'm thrilled to join the award-winning team at The Vanderbilt, one of the most distinguished luxury getaways in New England," said Vallѐs. "I look forward to welcoming guests and locals to a unique experience that is unlike anything else available in Newport or on the East Coast. The property's reimagination will be an exciting next chapter in the mansion's legacy, featuring one-of-a-kind guest experiences and exceptional culinary and cocktail programming inspired by the destination."
Born and raised in Barcelona, Spain, Vallѐs knew from a young age that food and hospitality would be a part of his life. He enjoyed cooking and discovering new recipes which ultimately inspired him to continue down the path of culinary training by receiving a Bachelor's degree in Hotel Management and Restaurant Administration from St. Ignasi in Barcelona, as well as a certification from the Catalonian Association of Sommeliers. After spending several years learning to be a chef in Asia and Europe, working with 3-Michelin star restaurants, followed by Executive Chef roles at various luxury hotel properties in the U.S., he redirected his focus, discovering a passion for the hospitality industry. This pivotal decision led to his return to school to obtain a certificate from the General Managers Program at Cornell University in New York. A veteran hospitality executive with an impressive leadership track record at luxury hotel brands, Vallѐs has the creativity and vision to successfully lead the team at the celebrated Newport property.
Under the guidance of Dallas-based design collective SWOON, The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection's new chapter will deliver revived glamour to all public spaces, including the lobby area and restaurants this summer. The property will unveil a new eatery, a reconceptualized restaurant and enhanced guest experiences inspired by modern-day life in Newport.
About The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection
Where Gilded Age glamour and modern-day luxury meld together, The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection is a 33-room historic hotel just minutes from the charming waterfront of Newport. Originally built in 1908, the property is a vintage Newport mansion meticulously restored to its former glory boasting elegant fireplaces and museum-quality artwork in the welcoming lobby entrance, Mezzanine and Parlor Room. Dining options include The Dining Room at the Vanderbilt, providing a forward thinking menu of coastal New England classics, The Living Room, offering light bites and bar favorites, and The Conservatory, where guests can dine indoors as well as outdoors on the Garden Terrace. Guests can also enjoy evening drinks at the popular rooftop bar, The Roof Deck, with sweeping views of Newport Harbor, as well as in the timeless Vermouth Bar. The Vanderbilt offers a sumptuous spa and fitness center with indoor and outdoor pools, as well as a variety of local experiences, such as sailing journeys on the Newport coast, private culinary classes, and more.
About Auberge Resorts Collection
Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 20 hotels and resorts across three continents and eight new hotels under development, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.
About The Friedkin Group
The Friedkin Group is a privately-held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, AS Roma, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit http://www.friedkin.com.
