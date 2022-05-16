The Violette Collective today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Violette Collective today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that The Violette Collective, a company that sells and stages Emerald Coast luxury homes, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
The Violette Collective was founded by Sara Violette, a real estate agent with a diverse sales background and a leader in the spec homes market. Violette has developed a strong foothold in Emerald Coast real estate, concurrently designing and furnishing the homes she buys and sells. The Violette Collective serves clients along the Emerald Coast, including Inlet Beach, 30-A, and Panama City Beach.
"The Violette Collective is on a mission to transform every purchase or sale into an unforgettable experience," Violette said. "We approach every relationship with integrity, honesty, and kindness, and we work hard to design spaces that people never want to leave."
Partnering with Side will ensure Violette Collective remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Violette Collective with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Violette Collective will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Side's best-in-class technology, marketing, and support ensures that The Violette Collective's operations run with utmost proficiency," Violette continued. "That means that my team and I can stay 100% focused on providing stellar client service."
About The Violette Collective
The Violette Collective is the ultimate resource for individuals, families, and investors searching for and selling luxury homes on the Emerald Coast. Whether pairing a buyer with a custom spec home or staging to sell for top dollar, the attentive team is determined to deliver an unforgettable experience. The Violette Collective serves Inlet Beach, 30-A, and Panama City Beach. To learn more, visit http://www.TheVioletteCollective.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, side.marketing@sideinc.com
SOURCE Side