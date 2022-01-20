NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA®), a not-for-profit organization that provides financial technology and business professionals a forum to learn from and connect with each other, will host a virtual seminar and panel discussion on "Zero Trust Cybersecurity and Network Security" on January 27, 2022.
Speakers at this event include Keynote and Panel Moderator: John Burke, CTO, Nemertes; Premier Panel Sponsor: Palo Alto Networks; Speaking and Panel Sponsors: Banyan Security, Cohesity, Cybereason, Infoblox, Lookout, Okta, Verizon Business, and Polling Sponsor: Uptycs. For more information, visit: https://www.wsta.org/events/event/zero-trust-cybersecurity-network-security/
"No, we're not saying 'Trust no one!' and no one here is going to try to sell you zero trust in a box," notes John Burke, CTO, Nemertes. "But zero trust encapsulates major paradigm shifts in security that financial services firms must embrace, and they need to get their plans to achieve zero trust in motion soon. Join us to hear from industry leaders and major security vendors on what to aim for and, crucially, how to begin."
Event Description
The perimeter is dead; long live identity, the new perimeter! Now that NIST and others have standardized the zero-trust architecture, and software-defined perimeter (SDP) companies are enabling zero trust network access (ZTNA), financial services firms need to rethink their cybersecurity and infrastructure architectures, operations, governance, and processes.
This session digs into the impact of zero trust and covers key technologies and capabilities, as well as addressing organizational and operational shifts driven by the new model for cybersecurity. Participants and viewers will come away with a deepened understanding of this emerging cybersecurity paradigm.
About the Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA)
The WSTA facilitates virtual and in-person educational and networking events where members meet and exchange ideas and best practices that assist them in effectively capitalizing on technology advances in areas such as Cybersecurity, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mobility, Wireless, Machine Learning (ML), Data, Cloud, Blockchain, Digital, Architecture, etc. and dealing with financial industry business challenges. Founded in 1967, the WSTA is a not-for-profit association with a long history of evolving to meet the needs of its members.
The WSTA hosts seminars, roundtables, panel discussions, and social events. These events offer many opportunities to learn about leading technologies, as well as network and share information with industry colleagues. The WSTA's TechTrends provides additional educational content and information about the WSTA and industry-related activities. The website is a dynamic resource providing access to additional resources including webinars, white papers, videos, and information about other industry events.
About Nemertes
Nemertes is a global research-based advisory and consulting firm that analyzes the business value of emerging technologies. Since 2002, we have provided strategic recommendations based on data-driven operational and business metrics to help organizations deliver successful technology transformation to employees and customers. Simply put: Nemertes' better data helps clients make better decisions. http://www.nemertes.com
